Audience perspective: Ankit Gupta’s new show is an example that Bigg Boss is nothing but a big audition and type of promotion for Colors’ own talent!

MUMBAI: Television has always been the grandest of mediums and has been the audience's go-to for entertainment. The entertainment landscape has changed a lot over the years.

Channels and shows have gained a personality and a strong sense of audience loyalty. It is very obvious that some actors have become channel favourites, especially after they are visible in one show after another on the same channel.

Recently, a clip of Rubina Dilaik has been going viral where she was talking about how being a channel’s face has helped her. And if we actually look into it, Colors is particularly notorious for doing the same.

On multiple occasions, we have seen how Colors likes to use the same faces and uses them in one show after another. And it is not just a Colors thing but rather a Viacom thing. We have seen in the past how some MTV shows contestants become a part of reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi.

And then soon enough, they get a chance on Jhalak Dikhla Jaa, or even a TV show of their own.

Bigg Boss has become the flagship show of the channel; for drama or for entertainment. And it has now become the go-to destination to find and launch the new cast of the channel's upcoming shows.

Bigg Boss has become the breeding ground to soft launch the stars of the channel, or as the contestants of the show like to call it: COLORS FACE. There have been long debates about whether or not Bigg Boss is rigged. But the new line-up of shows and these Bigg Boss contestants conveniently being cast in them is very shady, and Rubina even said that things are very easily laid out if you are a Color’s face.

The best example is Tejasswi Prakash, who was a part of Bigg Boss, but then she won. Even before she won, she had a new show in hand. Pratik Sehajpal, Rubina, and Karan have all conveniently and continuously been a part of the Colours show.

Something similar is happening in this season as well. Ankit Gupta and Gautam Vig will both now be seen in a new Colours show, and rumours are that Sumbul, Priyanka, and Nimrit; they all have shows coming up in the future, and they all will premiere on Colours.

So, the idea that everything is rigged is not based on rumours at all, but in reality.

Megha Mishra says, “We see the pattern. So when we see a Colors ka face anywhere, chances are that things are in their favour.”

Nitya Sharma says, “It's just lying to the audience making us think that we have a choice in who wins a show or not. Just give them the show and trophy all at once.”

Priyanka Sinha says, “We understand that actors become like a property of the channel right; they have to just show up everywhere.”

Aditi Sehgal says, “Bigg Boss is just a cast churning machine now. If someone is on Bigg Boss, then let’s just expect to see them on a Colors show.”

Anjali Sahu says, “Bigg Boss is just like a focus group; whoever works on the show will be seen in a Colors project, either way.”

Sneha Anand says, “How the show tries to sway people’s opinions is crazy to me. It’s like you have decided that we will only cast from this roster of actors.”

It is safe to say that audiences see everything all the time.

