AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Anuapma's tight slap to Dimpy is being well-received, fans say, ''This slap was long due, Samar should also get one''

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is currently high on drama.

While a new set of problems knocked the Shah and the Kapadia families' house during Kavya's babyshower, the drama doesn' stop here.

Malti Devi is once again back to the track and creating havoc in Anupama's life.

She is targeting Anupama's kids to take revenge from here.

While Anupama managed to save Choti Anu from Guru Maa, unfortunately, she couldn't save Samar and Dimpy.

And now, they are totally trapped in Malti Devi's evil trap and are thinking that Anupama is the reason behind their failure.

The matter has escalated so much that Anupama has a major showdown with Samar and Dimpy.

While we know that Dimpy is quite an ill-mannered bahu, she crosses all the limits by calling baa-bapuji two-faced people.

Anupama loses her cool and gives a tight slap to Dimpy for disrespecting baa and bapuji.

She asks Samar and Dimpy to live separately in the upper part of the Shah house.

Ever since the promo was out, it has gone viral. Anupama's muh tod jawab to Dimpy is being loved by the viewers.

Take a look at the promo:

Here's how they have reacted:

Well, Dimpy's character is such that the viewers are definitely not liking her attitude.

The ardent viewers of Anupama are feeling so relieved seeing how she has dealt with the situation.

Viewers feel that Dimpy definitely deserved this and a tight slap was long due.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

