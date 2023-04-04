Audience Perspective: Anupama’s return to her mother’s house to find strength mirrors the lives of real women going through marital trouble!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC ratings every week.

The show has brought forward the story of an extremely strong woman who fights societal and family pressure to hold her identity strong.

Rupali Ganguly shines as Anupama and what makes the show so great is the ensemble cast which adds a lot of flavor to the show.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Shattering! Kanta comes back alone; breaking Anupama’s heart

Currently, we saw that after going through many ups and downs and after having troubles with Anuj, Anupama has finally gone back to her mother's house.

And while this incident held onto the pulse of women going through marriages that did not work out. Anupama’s mother gives her newfound strength, and her brother encouragement and Anupama finally wants to give life another chance, work on getting better, and live a good life.

This new track of Anupama rediscovering herself hits home with many women. It is refreshing to see how a story mirrors the lives of women, who face these struggles and are often chastised about it.

But in real life as well, the strength that women get from their own mothers, and their own homes, is what keeps them going.

Marriages don’t always work out, and people usually question women going back to their houses, but it is the strength and clarity that they find in their mother's house that helps them move on with their heads held high.

Nisha Singh says, “ Anupama’s mother did what any mother would do, give her daughter hope and fight for her, I got so emotional seeing that”.

Madhu Sharma says, “ This story hits home, so often women are made to feel guilty for trying to be okay, I am glad that Anupama is trying to be happy again, this is why we watch the show”.

Rati Shukla says, “ I am just confused about why let her go down that path of heartbreak again, I hope she gets, to be independent and strong this time around”.

Rishita Parihar says, “ Seeing Anupama fight Vanraj was different, but seeing her try and be okay after things have gotten hard with the love of her life Anuj, it is heartbreaking but I am so happy that she has a mother who supports her through and through”.

Simran Singhal Says, “On one hand, I am heartbroken for MaAn, on the other excited to see a new version of Anupama”.

Fans of the show and especially women have reacted in the most positive way to Anupama’s giving a new chance to live.

It will be interesting to see what new twists and turns are waiting for Anupama in the future.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Anupama and Anuj At Loggerheads After Separation From Choti Anu