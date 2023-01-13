Audience Perspective! Anupamaa is a unique show, here’s one reason why

The serial has won everyone’s heart, so no wonder it tops the chart every week. Currently, Anupama is broken with guilt as she realises that it is her fault when she didn’t give attention to her own family.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Fri, 01/13/2023 - 03:30
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj. These days, the track revolves around Anuj and Anupamaa trying to mend fences.

Also read - Audience Perspective! Netizens believe that Anuj is the real hero in 'Anupamaa'

Gaurav Khanna, who plays the role of Anuj has changed the whole game when it comes to portraying a male lead. Even Vanraj and Samar’s character is praised very highly.

However, netizens have observed that there’s a reason why a serial like Anupamaa is working so well and it’s because of the way the characters and the storylines are different from the regular daily soaps.

Let’s check out what difference they have spotted.

Hansika Deshpande – Anupamaa as a serial is unique. There’s no overdoing of drama, even when at times the drama is high. The most unique part is that usually, the serials have female leads as the focus point and show male leads as if they are only showpieces. But, that’s not the case in Anupamaa as over here, we get to see such strong characters like Vanraj and Anuj, grabbing attention.

Disha Patel – The story is on-point most of the time. I’m happy for the fact that male characters have the space that they deserve and it’s not all about how the women feel as they also show how men do. A clear example is the current track where Anupama has realized her mistake and is trying to mend the differences instead of Anuj simply forgiving her or supporting her to show a big heart.

Ekta Musale – My mom and I watch Anupamaa and make sure to never miss a single episode. I don’t watch it for Anupama. I watch it for Vanraj. Even though the character is annoying for some people, I like the presence he has on-screen. The good part is, although it’s ‘Anupamaa’, the men in the show are not overlooked.

Gauri Sheth – All serials take men as idiots and all the women do the hard work, as if men are nothing. But, Anupama is a serial where men are not used for romance, love sequences and creating more problems. They are shown very powerful, very decisive and strong characters, not in a way that women feel less important and that’s just perfect.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sam and Nayan are married, Sam brings her family to his father's house

How do you feel about Anupamaa?

