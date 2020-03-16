AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Are makers never planning to introduce a leap in Sony SAB's Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma due to THIS reason?

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's popular drama series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma is one of the longest-running shows on small screens.

Asit Modi has been bankrolling the sitcom under his home banner Neela Telefilms for more than a decade now.

The show is not just famous in India but also in different parts of the world.

Well, we have seen how most of the actors in the show are constantly a part of it ever since the beginning.

Taarak Mehta has an ensemble cast and everyone has become a household name for their respective characters.

With time, the makers have introduced interesting storylines which are not just funny but also give out a good message to the fans.

Many actors have quit the show and new ones have stepped into their shoes.

But one thing which has been constant in the show is that the makers never introduced a leap. Yes, you heard it right!

The makers are just going in the flow with the story for years now.

The viewers have seen Tapu Sena growing up in the show.

A lot of ardent fans of the show now feel that TMKOC makers may never introduce a leap as it may hamper the storyline.

The viewers also feel that the leap can also affect the show's TRPs.

While the show has always managed to be on the top of TRP charts, a leap can either make or break the show.

What do you think behind the TMKOC makers not introducing a leap? Do you want to see the show taking a leap? Share your views with us in the comments.

