AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Are Ram's friends real friends or just mere props in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show has been working wonders on small screens ever since the beginning.

We have seen how Ram and Priya's life has witnessed several hardships ever since they got married.

Both of them decided to take this huge step in their lives just for the sake of their families.

Ram and Priya are now coming closer to each other as they realise the importance of having each other in their lives.

However, Ram's family is still using him for their own benefits.

He is a successful businessman and has created anime for himself.

Ram has been living and earning for his family forever. However, no one has ever valued his efforts. But he never said anything and just ignored it.

Everyone can see what's happening with Ram except for him.

Even priya felt the same but she never confronted Ram for it.

However, Ram's friends who have always been with him through thick and thin know how he gets treated by his family.

They know that his family is taking an undue advantage of his kindness and caring towards them.

Well, the ardent viewers of the fans feel that it's high time Ram is shown the true face of his family.

Simi Verma says, "True friends are someone who shows the reality to their friends so that they can face the world. Unfortunately, none of his friends had the guts to take a step ahead and give a reality check to Ram or even priya."

Soniya Sharma says, "I feel Aditya, Kunal, Vikrant and Brinda should directly talk to Priya about it. They should tell priya about whatever is happening with Ram so that she can lend her support to her husband."

Rohini Soni says, "If Priya comes to know the reality of Ram's family and how they have only used them for their own benefits, she will definitely take a stand for her husband. She will make sure to show Ram, the true face of his family. However, all this will only happen if Ram's friends will tell her about it."

Shaina Singhania says, "Priya will blindly trust Ram's friends as they are more like a family to them. Everything will be easily sorted if they tell her about the unfair things happening with Ram."

Priyanka Sinha says, "It's high time Ram is shown the true face of his family so that he can figure out whatever wrong has happened to him is only because of them."

