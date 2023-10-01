Audience Perspective: Are Reality Shows like Bigg Boss making it okay to spread hate culture?

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. The show which has had a lot of controversy in the long run is maybe called the house of mayhem for a reason.

Over time the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and some very iconic winners. In the last 15 years, a lot has changed for the show and how the game is played. For the first couple of years, there really was no playbook of how to and who could win the game and the show offered the viewers a new concept every time.

Violent tasks and abusive language have become the staple of any season of Bigg Boss. And instead of adding new flavors to the show, the contestants have resorted to doing the same things that previous famous contestants have done.

But with the advent of social media, has that helped the contestants or given them god complexes? We have often seen contestants have claimed that they have the best fans and that their fans will save them no matter what, which is true but it also gives the fans of the show and in particular the fans of the contestants the illusion that they have the free reign to say negative things in particular about the other contestants.

We have seen on Twitter and Instagram how fans of one contestant make negative trends and more about the other contestants. Recently statements are being made by the official team in response to the things that are happening on the show and to statements made by the family members.

The whole thing has turned into a social media war but who is responsible for this?The answer is simple, it's the show. Bigg Boss’s social media handles have pitted the contestants after each other for a long time and created narratives and more.

Every week putting polls on social media after one another and never has this been called out until recently. It is great to support your favorite contestants but to drive up threats against someone else is just plain wrong and Bigg Boss as a show has contributed to that a lot.

While it's just an opinion of ours, we think it’s high time we call out the hatred being spread against someone and a show benefiting from the hashtags and the clout.

Rhea Agarwal says “ Every season there is a couple and there are two women fighting, it's the idea of women vs women and now pitting fans against each other”.

Nisha Madhav says, “These contestants don’t even know each other and suddenly they become sworn enemies, and every season it's one strong woman against the other, why and the makers use them to sell headlines and use them for social media likes”.

Rohit Pandey says, “The show tries to be morally right on Weekend Ka Vaar but it is very clear that they drive narratives and use contestants as social media bait”.

Aarav Singh says, “Why should we even waste our time watching something that is only degrading to the mind and the audience? The makers stop shoving these old ideas and narratives and assume that they would work only if they change the faces”.

This particular season of Bigg Boss is getting a lot of buzz for the wrong reasons because of the contestant's behavior and Sajid Khan’s involvement in the show.

