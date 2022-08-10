Audience Perspective: Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 heading towards becoming another sister drama show with Prachi and Pihu?

MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers loved the chemistry between Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

The show has taken a 20-year leap and now the story focuses on Raghav and Prachi played by Ranndeep Rai and Niti Taylor.

Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.

But one thing remains that before the leap, the story stood out because it was different and because the story was centred around a love story and the characters seemed authentic and while fans are loving the new cast but they have also said the show is heading towards becoming a drama just revolving around the sisters, where one would be good and one would be bad, like it has happened in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Imlie 2 and now maybe Kundali Bhagya.

Sisters falling in love with the same guy and then whole chaos ensues, this is not the first time that this trope has been used and we can just hope that the show doesn’t become predictable.

Isha Savant says, “ I wouldn’t be surprised if this turned out be like every other on TV revolving around leaps”.

Nayanika Trivedi says, “Shows around sister’s seems to be the hot trend right now, and we thought this show would be atelast spared”.

Khushi Jain says “ There is no origanilty left on TV, every story sounds the same after leap”.

Harsha Kumar says, “ They have already turned Pihu into this character that has fallen off after her parents death, why? Even though she loves Prachi we can see the foreshadowing that she will turn negative”.



Mamta Sharma “ The leap was supposed to keep the viewers excited and i am just bored with this track, what was the point of a leap”.

Do you also think that the story is heading towards a very predictable plotline? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

