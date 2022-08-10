Audience Perspective: Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 heading towards becoming another sister drama show with Prachi and Pihu?

The show has taken a 20-year leap and now the story focuses on Raghav and Prachi played by Ranndeep Rai and Niti Taylor.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 18:27
Audience Perspective: Is Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2 heading towards becoming another sister drama show with Prachi and Pihu?

MUMBAI:Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has been one of the most loved TV shows. Viewers loved the chemistry between Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar who play the role of Ram and Priya respectively. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers.

The show has taken a 20-year leap and now the story focuses on Raghav and Prachi played by Ranndeep Rai and Niti Taylor.

ALSO READ: Spoiler Alert! Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Pihu thinks Raghav has feelings for her?

Audiences have quickly fallen in love with the chemistry of Prachi and Raghav and just accepted the new cast as well.

But one thing remains that before the leap, the story stood out because it was different and because the story was centred around a love story and the characters seemed authentic and while fans are loving the new cast but they have also said  the show is heading towards becoming a drama just revolving around the sisters, where one would be good and one would be bad, like it has happened in shows like Kumkum Bhagya, Imlie 2 and now maybe Kundali Bhagya.

Sisters falling in love with the same guy and then whole chaos ensues, this is not the first time that this trope has been used and we can just hope that the show doesn’t become predictable.

Isha Savant says, “ I wouldn’t be surprised if this turned out be like every other on TV revolving around leaps”.

Nayanika Trivedi says, “Shows around sister’s seems to be the hot trend right now, and we thought this show would be atelast spared”.

Khushi Jain says “ There is no origanilty left on TV, every story sounds the same after leap”.

Harsha Kumar says, “ They have already turned Pihu into this character that has fallen off after her parents death, why? Even though she loves Prachi we can see the foreshadowing that she will turn negative”.


Mamta Sharma “ The leap was supposed to keep the viewers excited and i am just bored with this track, what was the point of a leap”.

Do you also think that the story is heading towards a very predictable plotline? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2: Mahir plans to blackmail Pihu

 

 

Keywords: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 balh2 Ram Kapoor Priya Sood Alfiya Kapadia Raya Pihu Ekta Kapoor Balaji Telefilms Niti Taylor Aanchal Khurana Ajay Nagrath TellyChakkar Leenesh Maatto TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 02/28/2023 - 18:27

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Exclusive! Yeh Hai Chahatein: Samrat and Nayan are in for a big shock with Raghav’s act
MUMBAI:StarPlus’s daily show, ‘Yeh Hai Chahatein’ has a very loyal fan base who adore Sargun Luthra (Preesha) and...
Zeeshan Khan rushed to the hospital post food poisoning; Stable now!
MUMBAI : Zeeshan Khan, who made headlines on making his bollywood debut with an ace banner this year was in cahoots for...
Exclusive! Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan: Mohan threatens to hurt himself if Radha won’t do this
MUMBAI : Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan is a mature romance based in modern-day...
Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?
MUMBAI:Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak Tiwari has been grabbing everyone’s attention with her public appearances and...
Exclusive! Jamie Lever roped in for Farhad Samji’s web show Pop Kaun?
MUMBAI : With the rise in consumption of content we can see some amazing projects are being made on digital platform in...
Recent Stories
Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?
Did Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actress Palak Tiwari turn off her comments section of a recent post after getting trolled?

Latest Video

Related Stories
Zeeshan
Zeeshan Khan rushed to the hospital post food poisoning; Stable now!
Udaariyaan
Udaariyaan: Things are going to get more serious with this upcoming deadly twist
‘Ishq Ka Rang’ fame Tanya aka Snehal Rai purchases the house of Bharti Singh in Mumbai, Details inside
‘Ishq Ka Rang’ fame Tanya aka Snehal Rai purchases the house of Bharti Singh in Mumbai, Details inside
Vishal Nayak opens up on being part of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Vishal Nayak opens up on being part of Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal
Maya Confesses Her Feelings For Anuj, New Twist To Unfold In Anupama's Life
Maya Confesses Her Feelings For Anuj, New Twist To Unfold In Anupama's Life
Fans call these 2 Bigg Boss 16 contestants twins, check it out
Fans call these 2 Bigg Boss 16 contestants twins, check it out