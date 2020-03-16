AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is turning out to be a typical daily soap, the lack of subtle drama is very impressive

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most-loved shows on small screens. 

The audiences have seen how Ram and Priya have come together to help him crack the business deal and save him and the Kapoor family from getting jailed. The drama is constantly going on and they are pretending to be one happy couple. 

During the jagrata which was held in the Kapoor house, Priya fainted and ever since then, she has been staying in the Kapoor house along with Pihu.

Pihu, who hated Ram, agreed to help Priya, and they both are in the Kapoor house for a few days. The show is once again focusing on Ram and Priya along with Pihu. 

While the few episodes before the show took the leap were quite happening, the viewers were waiting to see more dhamaka. However, the viewers are very disappointed as the show doesn't seem entertaining anymore. 

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 was always supposed to be far more than the regular saas-bahu drama and the typical kitchen politics. 

However, the makers seem to be losing this format. 

The over dramatic scenes are not making any sense and also not suiting the characters. 

The show is known for its class and elegance but slowly its losing the charm. 

Well, we hope the makers try to improve this and noty make Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 a typical daily soap. 

