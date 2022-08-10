AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 : Will the fans accept Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 post leap with new leads?; Here is what they had to say

But it looks like the audience is not ready for the leap because post the leap Ram and Priya won’t be a part of the show. Their chemistry is so immensely loved and has such a loyal fan base that the fans do not wish to see them get replaced. Here is what the netizens had to say.
MUMBAI :Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is an iconic show in the book of Indian Television.  What makes the show so the splendour, the aspirational characters that are accessible and most notably the unique yet delicate love story of two polar opposite people that has nothing in common with them other than their unselfish love for others.

However, the chemistry between Ram and Priya is the show's USP. The pair is finally shown together on film again after a protracted absence, and Priya is more strongly by Ram's side than ever.

But it looks like the audience is not ready for the leap because post the leap Ram and Priya won’t be a part of the show. Their chemistry is so immensely loved and has such a loyal fan base that the fans do not wish to see them get replaced.

The show has even been trending online and the fans have been expressing their feelings saying how much they will miss Ram and Priya post leap. They have been sharing their old scenes and different edits too. The fans sure are going to face a difficult time getting used to the new faces post leap.

Here is what the netizens had to say:

Anamika Rathore: The chemistry of Ram and Priya is so beautiful and strong that I can’t imagine watching anyone else. They have set such high standards that they have become irreplaceable. Personally, I won’t be able to watch the show post leap with new faces.

Vamika Sahay: I have been watching this show since the beginning and have loved Ram and Priya together. Nakuul and Disha make such a great pair on-screen that I won’t be able to accept new people in their place.

Shagufta Fatima: There are some iconic couples on-screen who have won everyone’s hearts and are talked about even after the show is over. Ram and Priya come under that category. They will add to the iconic pair list and it will be so difficult to watch a new pair take over. It would always feel weird and incomplete.

Shreya Rathi: The show has made a mark as this time it felt different with the type of arguments and scenes Ram and Priya had. Their chemistry was so good. Nakuul and Disha complement each other so well that I won’t be able to accept new leads post leap.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 


    

 

