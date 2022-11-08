AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Banni and Yuvan's wedding in Banni Chow Home Delivery is INSPIRED by popular television characters

The viewers couldn't help but recollect such moments from the past several shows where similar kinds of scenes were shown.

MUMBAI:Star Plus' popular show Banni Chow Home Delivery is currently ruling several hearts with its engaging storyline.

Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta are playing the lead roles in the show.

We have seen how the show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story.

With Banni and Yuvan's wedding taking place with lots of drama, the viewers are expecting some great tracks from the show and the makers in the upcoming days.

However, fans have noticed some beautiful moments between Yuvan and Banni during their wedding.

They couldn't help but recollect such moments from the past several shows where similar kinds of scenes were shown.

As per the ritual, the groom puts vermillion on the bride's forehead but Yuvan who believes in equality also asked Banni to apply sindoor on his forehead.

A similar scene was portrayed in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where Abhimanyu had asked Akshara to apply sindoor on his forehead.

However, Yuvan and Banni's scene was portrayed very beautifully without any drama and it showed so much purity.

Furthermore, there is also a scene where Yuvan lends his sherwani's coat to Banni after her outfit malfunctions.

A similar scene was shown in Pravisht's previous show Barrister Babu where he had given the black coat to Anchal Sahu aka Bondita during their wedding sequence.

Lastly, Yuvan's character is shown as someone who is not in a stable state and marries a girl who is quite sane and normal as compared to him.

Yuvan's grandpa goes against the entire family to make him marry Banni.

The viewers saw a similar scene in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin where Sai elopes Devi from the Chavan house who is mentally unstable and gets her married to the love of her life Pulkit.

Fans have not just found these similarities but they have compared these scenes with Banni Chow and found them even more meaningful rather than just dramatic.

The makers have portrayed all the scenes of Banni and Yuvan beautifully and the viewers have loved it.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

