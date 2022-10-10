Audience Perspective! Bigg Boss 16: Is Sreejita De trying to copy Devoleena Bhattacharjee from Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.

Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. The formula was originally created by Endemol in the Netherlands for the reality game show Big Brother. The show has had fifteen seasons, one spin-off, and one OTT season over the course of 15 years.

ALSO READ: OMG! Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Choudhary Chahar and Nimrit Kaur get into an verbal spat during a segment, Here’s what happened

Bigg Boss 16 is back with a bang but fans have mixed feelings about the show. The show feels repetitive even after bringing in new twists and turns that even Bigg Boss himself has brought in but viewers and fans have been feeling like there are only a few contestants who are real and not trying to copy the other contestants that have already been on the show and made a name for themselves.

One such contestant that fans think is copying previous contestants from Bigg Boss 13 is Sreejita De.

Sreejita De debuted on TV with Kasautii Zindagii Kay, playing the role of Gargi Tushar Bajaj. At the same time, Ekta Kapoor offered her the role of Aastha in Karam Apna Apna. In 2008, she appeared in the Bollywood film Tashan as Paravati. In the same year, she played the lead role in the soap opera Annu Ki Ho Gayee Waah Bhai Waah as Annu. In 2012, she bagged the lead character of Mukta Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore, Tapasya's daughter, in Uttaran on Colors TV.

Sreejita has been accused of copying Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

After her latest fight with Manya Singh, where Sreejita started to lose her temper with Manya and started saying mean and rude things to her, the fight got out of hand.

Devoleena was accused of losing her temper often and in ways that became violent sometimes. But Devoleena was also lauded for her game.

Fans and viewers think that Sreejita is trying to copy Devoleena and use her as a template for justifying things. Here are some of the things Bigg Boss fans had to say:

Nitish Pandya says, "I used to like Devoleena but I was never a fan of her anger or temper and she used to say some if the meanest things. If people want to copy something about Devoleena they should try with her jolly attitude and not just fights to get into news”.

Misha Sehgal says, “ I don’t understand why they try and stereotype TV actors, just because she got into a fight doesn’t make her the same as Devoleena”.

Rashmi Sharma says, “It’s Sreejita herself who is trying to stereotype herself. She has been saying and doing controversial things for a while now, the things she said about Manya she did not have to, especially the way she did it”.

Pragati Mishra says, “ I mean really did people think the viewers are blind? Even Salman said that people should stop trying to copy other contestants but it looks like the contestants don’t listen!"



It looks like fans are really disappointed with the way the contestants are playing right now, especially Sreejita. The contestants definitely need to start playing the game now or they can lose audiences for sure.



Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 : What! Shalin Bhanot in trouble; Archana Gautam accuses him of getting physical