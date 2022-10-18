Audience Perspective: Bigg Boss uses the Bahu V/S Bahu and Women V/S Women narrative a lot, it’s boring now

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season. Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show on Indian Television. The show has had 15 successful seasons with the mega star Salman Khan hosting since season 4. But this year the game is different and Bigg Boss is coming up with twists and turns.

The show which has had a lot of controversy in the long run is maybe called the house of mayhem for a reason.

Over time the show has seen a lot of drama, some very iconic moments, and some very iconic winners. In the last 15 years, a lot has changed for the show and how the game is played. For the first couple of years, there really was no playbook of how to and who could win the game and the show offered the viewers a new concept every time.

But it looks like, with 15 years, there is really nothing left for the makers to try out and the contestants to copy.

Violent tasks and abusive language have become the staple of any season of Bigg Boss. And instead of adding new flavors to the show, the contestants have resorted to doing the same things that previous famous contestants have done.

But is it only the fault of the contestants? We have seen that even Bigg Boss has openly asked the contestants to be original and not become a copy of the previous winners.

But the audiences think it is also the maker's fault that the same narrative of Bahu vs Bahu plays out every season. The show perpetuates the idea of women against women the most and in every season, Gauahar vs Tanisha in season 7, Hina vs Shilpa, Shamita vs Tejasswi, and recently Nimrit vs Priyanka, these narratives do exist but they are shoved into the spotlight on the show.

The idea also becomes engraved in the mind of the contestants playing. The audiences think that it is time to retire this troupe and bring something new to the viewers, something that is not so harmful to the legacy of Bigg Boss itself.

Rhea Agarwal says “ Every season there is a couple and there are two women fighting, it's the idea of women vs women that has become so predictable and boring”.

Nisha Madhav says, “ These contestants don’t even know each other and suddenly they become sworn enemies, and every season it's one strong woman against the other, why and the makers use them to sell headlines”.

Rohit Pandey says, “ Either the show gets interesting contestants or they change the way they edit the show because honestly it's like watching people who are fake and there is no authenticity to anything they do”.

Aarav Singh says, “Why should we even waste our time watching something that is only degrading to the mind and the audience? The makers stop shoving these old ideas and narratives and assume that they would work only if they change the faces”.

This particular season of Bigg Boss is getting a lot of buzz for the wrong reasons because of the contestant's behavior and Sajid Khan’s involvement in the show.

How the season progresses will be interesting to see!

