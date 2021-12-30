AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Channels Star Bharat and Colors TV have become the platform for SEQUELS?

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the Telly world.

2021 has been the year of sequels, from Pratigya 2 to Sasural Genda Phool 2, the tv shows brought back some iconic couples. While some sequels turned a major hit but some crashed badly at TRPs. Talking about the Sequels, though we saw a few on StarPlus and Sony TV as well, fans noticed a major addition of sequels on Star Bharat and Colors Tv, where Colors tops the chart.

Here's what the viewers revealed:

Surekha Mishra: Shows like Kuch Rang and Pratigya created a major buzz for the viewers and fans couldn't keep calm to see the duo together, but the show came down crashing in a few months itself. Despite having iconic couples in the show it failed to impress the audience with its poor storyline.

Hema Rai: Colors' has become a hub of sequels of tv shows. For now, if we count the sequels there are already 3 airing and 3 in the pipeline, Thapki Pyaar Ki 2, Sasural Simar Ka 2, Balika Vadhu 2 and Fanaa- Ishq Mein Marjawaan 3, Naagin 6 and Shakti 2 soon to get aired in 2022.

Veena Chauhan: Star Bharat has been following the footsteps of Colors with Mann Ki Awaaz Pratigya 2, Tera Mera Saath Rahe and now Sasural Genda Phool 2.

