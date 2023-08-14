Audience Perspective: Even with Abhinav’s Exit, the war between AbhiRa and AkshNav fandoms continue!

For a while now now fans of the show were not happy that there was a third person in AbhiRa’s relationship, and especially the fact that Akahsara ended up falling in love with this character.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 13:26
Abhinav

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi. 

The main USP of the show is AbhiRa and fans have showered a lot of love on Harshad and Pranali.

ALSO  READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu devastated seeing Akshara in widow’s attire

'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending. But not just AbhiRa, fans love the two as Harshad and Pranali as well. The trend for this is HarshAli, and they share adorable edits, funny moments, and whatnot.

Fans of the show are very dedicated to their love for Harsahd and Pranali 

For a while now now fans of the show were not happy that there was a third person in AbhiRa’s relationship, and especially the fact that Akahsara ended up falling in love with this character. 

The war between the fandoms of AbhiRa and AkshNav is well-known to any avid watcher of the show.  The fans of AbhiRa had always wanted the third wheel to be out and now that it finally is, they were really happy for a day or two and even reacted and shared their favorite reactions on Twitter, but the latest emotional funeral scene where Akshara says goodbye to Abhinav has left fans feeling devastated.

And both fandoms have reacted to Abhinav’s exit with very different emotions. Check out the best reactions here:

While fans might be sad over Abhinav’s exit,  they are very interested to see what will happen next on the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Abhimanyu cannot see Akshara in widow avatar

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Akshara Abhimanyu AbhiRa Maya Pranali Rathod Harshad Chopda Star Plus Kairav Aarohi Neil Manjari Tellychakkar hera mishra Rajan Shahi Directors Kut Jay Soni AkshNav Shareyansh Kaurav TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 13:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!
MUMBAI: The announcement of the second edition of the ‘Namaste Vietnam Festival’ has brought the spotlight on the...
Romantic! Chaleya from Jawan impresses; netizens love Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry
MUMBAI: One of the highlights of Jawan is none other than Nayanthara. The Lady Superstar of the South film industry is...
Audience Perspective: Even with Abhinav’s Exit, the war between AbhiRa and AkshNav fandoms continue!
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The...
Exclusive! Ekta Saraiya NOT a part of Star Plus’s Anupama anymore; THIS is what the actress has to say!
MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is...
Titli: Major Revelation! Titli gets to know the shocking truth about her mother, Titli to take a stand against Garv
MUMBAI: StarPlus has brought for its audience an unusual and never-seen-before love story titled TITLI. A perfect...
KYA BAAT HAI! Ulka Gupta's stunning saree looks are simply jaw-dropping
MUMBAI: Ulka Gupta is one of the most popular actresses of the television world. The diva has been a part of the...
Recent Stories
Chaleya
Romantic! Chaleya from Jawan impresses; netizens love Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara’s chemistry
Latest Video
Related Stories
Avika Gor
Avika Gor represents India in Vietnam and has a massive fan following in Vietnam!
Ekta Saraiya
Exclusive! Ekta Saraiya NOT a part of Star Plus’s Anupama anymore; THIS is what the actress has to say!
Ulka Gupta
MUST-READ! Ulka Gupta reveals her excitement to share the screen with her bestie Riya Sharma in Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare, opens up on playoing a grey character and much more
Sumbul Toqueer Khan
Exclusive! The cast of Dream Girl 2 is to be seen in Sumbul Toqueer Khan’s new show; Sumbul reunites with Article 15 co-star again!
India's Got Talent
Kya Baat Hai! India's Got Talent creates history by breaking multiple Guinness World Records; check out the list of contestants who have broken the record
Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan
Wow! Hiten Tejwani and Gauri Pradhan all set to showcase their on-screen chemistry once again in a new show titled ‘Pashmeena’