Audience Perspective: Even with Abhinav’s Exit, the war between AbhiRa and AkshNav fandoms continue!

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the top shows and is getting more interesting with each passing day. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda as the lead and is produced by Rajan Shahi.

The main USP of the show is AbhiRa and fans have showered a lot of love on Harshad and Pranali.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Oh No! Abhimanyu devastated seeing Akshara in widow’s attire

'AbhiRa' is loved by fans and is always trending. But not just AbhiRa, fans love the two as Harshad and Pranali as well. The trend for this is HarshAli, and they share adorable edits, funny moments, and whatnot.

Fans of the show are very dedicated to their love for Harsahd and Pranali

For a while now now fans of the show were not happy that there was a third person in AbhiRa’s relationship, and especially the fact that Akahsara ended up falling in love with this character.

The war between the fandoms of AbhiRa and AkshNav is well-known to any avid watcher of the show. The fans of AbhiRa had always wanted the third wheel to be out and now that it finally is, they were really happy for a day or two and even reacted and shared their favorite reactions on Twitter, but the latest emotional funeral scene where Akshara says goodbye to Abhinav has left fans feeling devastated.

And both fandoms have reacted to Abhinav’s exit with very different emotions. Check out the best reactions here:

Whether you like it or Not

Akshara Abhimanyu had soul connection

Their paths were bound to cross again

The #AbhiRa story is forever in a way

Ye tumhari meri baatein

Hamesha yun hi chalti rahe

Ye humari mulakatein

Hamesha yun hi chalti rahe#HarshadChopda #PranaliRathod #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/kNPKR9MvGO — Esther DS (@everstylish_7) August 14, 2023

That one scene that inspired us to make a fd named AkshNav fd. In this fd I found many friends. All these six months we ranted ,we manifested , fought but never fall apart . Alongside Abhinav I will also miss #Akshnav fd



JAY LIVED ABHINAV pic.twitter.com/FZDQNInShs — sam_ phoenix(@phf_pixelS) August 8, 2023

After all these Dialogues abhira reunion will look so cringe #yrkkh https://t.co/yPn1ZMQVcF — (@shi_jenniejaan) August 14, 2023

I sobbed heree



For a moment, I forgot I'm a #AbhiRa fan and I forgot I disliked Abhinav..I forgot everything else..cried buckets..was sobbing & I am still sobbing every time I see this..all I could see was Akshara & a fantastic performer PRANALI RATHOD!#yrkkh #PranaliRathod pic.twitter.com/wTA227L8uP — SABINA (AbhiRa Forever..a trip down memory lane) (@OyeHoyeAbhira) August 13, 2023

While fans might be sad over Abhinav’s exit, they are very interested to see what will happen next on the show?

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shocking! Abhimanyu cannot see Akshara in widow avatar