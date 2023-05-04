Audience Perspective: Even after the leap, Is the track of Meet is getting repetitive?

MUMBAI: Zee TV's popular fiction show, Meet, has made a special place for itself in the audience's hearts since its premiere.

The show stars Shagun Pandey and Ashi Singh in the lead roles.

In a very short period of time, Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, a Zee TV show, has become a fan favorite. Ashi Singh and Shagun Pandey are the lead actors in the show. The audience adores their chemistry.

While, the show has taken a leap, and the characters of Meet Ahlwat are dead and Shagun Panday now plays the role of Manmeet.

But what the audiences have expressed is that the current track of Manmeet and Meet Hooda Falling in love feels repetitive to the audience, it feels like a moment of Deja Vu.

But some are also saying that maybe that was the point because Ashi and Shagun’s chemistry is one of the driving points of the show.

Somi Sharma says, “ I Do feel sometimes, as to why take a leap, because things are getting confusing for people sometimes.

Richa Agarwal says, “ I love the new track, it has more complexity, and their chemistry is really fun to watch”.

Nitya Lalwani says, “It’s like I am watching the same episodes, I know their chemistry is good, but we need something more.”.

Archana Dewangan says,” It is what works, we watch the show majorly for Shagun and Ashi, so I am okay with the love track”.

Isha Trivedi says, “ I have very mixed feelings, after the leap the story should offer some new way, but it feels like a repeat version”.

What are your thoughts about the show Meet?

