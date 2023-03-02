Audience Perspective! Is everything alright between Parineetii actresses Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra?

MUMBAI: Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot. The story consists of one man getting married to two women who are friends. The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

The show came with a unique plot about how one man falls in love with two best friends and even gets into a relationship with them but the friends have no idea about it. With such an attractive storyline, the show makers have really evolved the show to a level that the viewers are loving the characters and the storyline. The ratings have become a proof of that.

Anchal Sahu and Tanvi Dogra, who play the character of Parineet and Neetii respectively, have become such a big crush for the fans and they are always excited to see Anchal and Tanvi’s story updates on their social media profiles.

However, there is a section of fans that have noticed a distance between the two co-actors.

Check out their opinions below to see what the reason for speculation is.

Aarti Jogle – I follow Tanvi Dogra religiously and I love how beautiful someone can really be. I love her acting in the show but I don’t understand why Anchal and Tanvi don’t have so many posts together. I don’t think I’ve seen them together now for a good long time. I wonder if everything is alright between them.

Drishti Bhavsar – I love the simple and cute look of Pari. She does such a fab job in the show. I have seen many shows where co-actors have some issues between each other and it becomes a competition I guess. In the beginning of the show, I thought things won’t be like that in the case of Pari and Neeti but they have proved me wrong. I feel like there is some bitterness between them because I see Tanvi Dogra having such a wonderful life with so many friends but I haven’t seen her with her co-actor Anchal. I really hope things are alright between them.

Yash Solanki – I am a huge fan of Neeti and Rajeev. I love them as a couple. I also love Anchal’s simplicity. She’s just so cute. Lately, I have been feeling that something is off between them because I don’t see Anchal Sahu posting a lot, but Tanvi does. Anchal is never around. I guess things are not going so great between them after all.

Disha Tripathi – The storyline of Parineetii is so good. I feel Tanvi ma’am looks like the perfect combination of Hot and Cute while Anchal ma’am looks like the perfect example of Indian beauty. Of course, a guy will fall in love with them. I see Tanvi ma’am posting everyday about her outings with her friend. I don’t know why Anchal ma’am is never there. I feel like they have some friction between them. Maybe that’s why we don’t get to see them together so many times.

What are you opinions about this? Tell us in the comments below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.