AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fanaa was supposed to be a finite show but now it seems they have forgotten the plot

MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much-loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan.

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama. As we already know, Ishaan has entered Agastya and Paakhi’s life and is trying to create a rift between them. Agastya and Paakhi had finally reunited after facing many obstacles but the distance between them seems to have grown with Ishaan’s entry.

Well, the fans ask the makers that the show was supposed to be a finite show but now it feels like they have forgotten a plot and have been stretching it a bit too long, the viewers are not that happy about it.

In the upcoming track, we’ll see that an Enforcement Directorate officer comes in with an arrest warrant against Ishaan and wants to arrest him. The ED officer then thanks Agastya in front of everyone and Paakhi, for informing them of Ishaan's activity and then Agastya sees that Paakhi heard everything.

Agastya is shocked to hear all this as he didn’t tell Ishaan, but since the Officer thanked him, Paakhi thinks that Agasytya is plotting against him. Further, Paakhi yells at Agastya and cries out that she is tired of giving him chances when he keeps ruining them. Agastya tries very hard to convince Paakhi of his innocence about the matter, but Paakhi isn’t ready to hear any explanations.

Agastya goes down on his knees and pleads with Paakhi to believe him but Paakhi seems in no mood this time to listen to him.

Is this one of Ishaan’s tricks?

