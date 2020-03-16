AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fanaa was supposed to be a finite show but now it seems they have forgotten the plot

Further, Paakhi yells at Agastya and cries out that she is tired of giving him chances when he keeps ruining them. Agastya tries very hard to convince Paakhi of his innocence about the matter, but Paakhi isn’t ready to hear any explanations.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 17:52
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fanaa was supposed to be a finite show but now it seems they have forgotten the plot

MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan, is a much-loved daily soap. Zain Imam and Reem Shaikh play Agastya and Pakhi, respectively, while Akshit Sukhija plays Pakhi's love interest, Ishaan. 

Also read - Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Must Watch! Pakhi and Agastya’s plan work, Meera demands for Agastya’s funeral footage

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama. As we already know, Ishaan has entered Agastya and Paakhi’s life and is trying to create a rift between them. Agastya and Paakhi had finally reunited after facing many obstacles but the distance between them seems to have grown with Ishaan’s entry.

Well, the fans ask the makers that the show was supposed to be a finite show but now it feels like they have forgotten a plot and have been stretching it a bit too long, the viewers are not that happy about it. 

In the upcoming track, we’ll see that an Enforcement Directorate officer comes in with an arrest warrant against Ishaan and wants to arrest him. The ED officer then thanks Agastya in front of everyone and Paakhi, for informing them of Ishaan's activity and then Agastya sees that Paakhi heard everything.

Agastya is shocked to hear all this as he didn’t tell Ishaan, but since the Officer thanked him, Paakhi thinks that Agasytya is plotting against him. Further, Paakhi yells at Agastya and cries out that she is tired of giving him chances when he keeps ruining them. Agastya tries very hard to convince Paakhi of his innocence about the matter, but Paakhi isn’t ready to hear any explanations.

Agastya goes down on his knees and pleads with Paakhi to believe him but Paakhi seems in no mood this time to listen to him.

Is this one of Ishaan’s tricks?

Also read - Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Must Watch! Pakhi and Agastya’s plan work, Meera demands for Agastya’s funeral footage

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Colors Fanaa Ishq Mein Marjawan 3 Agastya Pakhi Zain Imam Reem Shaikh TellyChakkar Spoiler Alert
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sat, 06/25/2022 - 17:52

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ouch! This is why netizens are saying Rocketry actor R Madhavan is "cute until he opens his mouth"
MUMBAI: Ever since R Madhavan announced his directorial debut Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, his fans and science buffs...
OMG! Adnan Sami is unrecognizable in his latest pictures; netizens ask, "Who are you?"
MUMBAI: Adnan Sami has undoubtedly entertained music lovers with his versatile songs. Apart from his songs, what caught...
Interesting! From love life to relationships, all you have to know about favourite Bollywood diva Karisma Kapoor
MUMBAI: Karisma Kapoor turns a year older today. The 47-year-old actress managed to win hearts with her exceptional...
Oh No! Dev aka Akshay Kharodia gets special treatment from this co-star from Pandya Store
MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Must Read! “I was not enjoying the process of filmmaking that’s why was on break” Shahrukh Khan
MUMBAI: The fans are eagerly waiting to see the superstar Shahrukh Khan on screen, no doubt it has been 4 years since...
Oh no! Janhvi Kapoor brutally trolled for her gym wear
MUMBAI: Trust Janhvi Kapoor to serve jaw-dropping fashion moments no matter what she wears. The Good Luck Jerry star...
Recent Stories
Ouch! This is why netizens are saying Rocketry actor R Madhavan is "cute until he opens his mouth"
Ouch! This is why netizens are saying Rocketry actor R Madhavan is "cute until he opens his mouth"
Latest Video