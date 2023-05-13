AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans ask,"Where is Anuj Kapadia?" as they miss his presence in Star Plus' Anupamaa

MUMBAI :Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa is constantly topping the TRP charts.

With time, the makers have introduced many twists and turns and made sure that the viewers are hooked to the screen.

The current track of the show is pretty heartbreaking as Anuj has left alone Anupama once again. He promised Anupama that he will be back but didn't come breaking her heart.

However, Anupama is now trying to move on in her life as she doesn't need anyone.

But the Shah family is not willing to let her live in peace.

They end up calling Anupama for the smallest things which leaves her with no choice but to help them out.

Amid all this chaos, Anupama is all set to start her new journey as she meets Guru Maa Malti Devi.

While fans can't wait to see Anupama's new journey, they are dearly missing Anuj's presence in the show.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Kya Baat Hai! Anuj and Anupama decide to come face to face

It's been days since Gaurav is missing from the show and fans are wondering where is Anuj Kapadia.

Anuj told Anupama that he is not coming back and will live with Maaya and Choti Anu in Mumbai. Post this, he is missing.

The ardent fans are now getting restless and want to see what has happened to Anuj Kapadia in the show and where he is.

Well, while Anupama is least interested in knowing Anuj's whereabouts, many members of the Shah family, Kanta maa, and Bhavesh among others are very much worried for Anuj.

Ankita Rawat says, "I don't like watching Anupama without Anuj's presence."

Smita Sahay says, "Why is Anuj's presence missing from the show? We need him back."

Ashita Thakur says, "Why aren't the makers showing about Anuj's whereabouts? I'm getting anxious."

Preeti Chaudhary says, "It is always a delight to see Gaurav on-screen but we dearly miss him these days."

So, where is Anuj? Is he missing somewhere? Will he ever get in touch with Anupama or anyone else? How much do you miss him on-screen? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Aww! Choti Anu asks Anuj to convey her love to Anupama