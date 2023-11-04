Audience Perspective: Fans believe that Satya is reviving the original fun Sai in Ghum Hai Kiiskey Pyaar Mein, here’s why!

MUMBAI: Star Plus’s Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein is a family drama. It started on the note that Sai Joshi, a fearless girl who aspires to become a doctor, marries an IPS officer, Virat Chavan,  pretending to be a deal. 

There has been a new entry in the show in the firm of Harsad Arora playing the role of Dr. Satya, a potential new interest for Sai. 

Fans of the show feel excited about the new possibility of a romance in Sai’s life after everything that she has been through, fans have even pointed out that they can see glimpses of the old fun Sai, when she is with Satya, and that Satya brings out happiness for her.

But fans believe because of the recent scenes that Satya has been able to revive the OG Sai Joshi who was happy and joyful and childlike, and fans are loving it, they have taken to share the same online, check it out:

Satya reviving the OG Sai Joshi #SaiYa #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/HVAuihKX

— xkx (@criteaaa) April 4, 2023

The way Satya is always able to make Sai laugh!! #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin #SaiYa #SaiJoshi #SatyaAdhikari pic.twitter.com/em6z8yJ3cP— Dua (@duaa2418) April 3, 2023

Bechara Satya
The way she's blinking her eyes #Saiya #GhumHaiKisikeyPyaarMeiin pic.twitter.com/97RcJyoQ6Q

— (@Ka__S6) April 5, 2023

 

#GhumHaiKisikePyaarMeiin
This scene #SaiYa #AyeshaSingh #HarshadArora pic.twitter.com/q0XvE5VUmr

— ____Sharpie888 (@samIHA_official) April 11, 2023

Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt, and Aishwarya Sharma Bhatt, Harshad Chopda star in the show has been ruling the TRP charts for a long time now and garnered a loyal and dedicated fan following.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates! 

