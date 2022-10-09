AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans can't keep calm as Akshara and Abhi finally MEET, Pranali Rathod wins hearts with her ace performance in YRKKH

MUMBAI: Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken a leap a few days ago and viewers can't keep calm. 

Abhimanyu and Akshara's life will witness many changes as they have separated post-leap. 

The makers have transformed their characters into a very different mode and this is the major highlight of the show. 

Akshara and Abhi's separation in the show left the fans heartbroken. 

The viewers were waiting to see them coming face to face. 

Well, there were several instances when Abhi and Akshara were about to meet each other but it didn't happen. 

But now, the wait is over as Akshara finally spots Abhi. However, he met with an accident and is lying unconscious. 

This is a high point in the show where fans were eagerly waiting to see Abhira's reunion. 

Twitter is hailing Pranali Rathod aka Akshara's performance. 

Take a look:

While Abhi and Akshara were separated for almost a year in the show, the makers made sure to treat viewers with Abhi and Akshara's dreamy romantic sequences. 

With Abhi and Akshara coming face to face, the show awaits many more twists and turns.

Also, Kunal who tried his best not to let Akshara and Abhi meet was shocked to see that they finally met after a year. 

Kunal's plan seems to be failing as he was trying to get close to Akshara but his efforts totally failed. 

There are fair chances of Abhi and Akshara reuniting soon which will leave Kunal all alone. 

How excited are you about the upcoming track? Tell us in the comments. 

