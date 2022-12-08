AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans disappointed with the ABRUPT exit of these characters from Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The popular drama series is running successfully on the small screens for several months now.

The show is all set to clock one year in a few days' time and celebrations have already begun.

While the show clocks one year, the makers introduced a leap of 5 years a few weeks ago which brought interesting twists to the story.

Sneha Namanandi's character made a shocking exit after she was shown dead in the show.

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Determined! Priya decides to fight for her rights, wants to expose Nandini

The drama intensified after the show took a leap.

However, the viewers are disappointed with the makers.

With the change in storyline, many characters made an exit from the show.

The ardent viewers of the show are missing those characters big time.

Vineet Kumar Chaudhary, Jitendra Nokewal, Pranav Misshra, Ritu Vashistha, Abhay Bhargava, Ankit Shah, Amit Singh Thakur, and Geetu Bawa are some characters who are no more seen in the show.

The regular watchers of the show are unhappy with the way these characters were abruptly ended.

Some feel that a lot of characters needed a proper justification as they played pivotal roles in the show.

The makers have not done justice to many of these characters and their exits just have been properly shown rather than just removing them from the storyline.

The ardent viewers are dearly missing these characters in the show and wished to see more of them.

But now, as their journey has ended, the fans are looking forward to seeing them in new projects.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Determined! Priya decides to fight for her rights, wants to expose Nandini