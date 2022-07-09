AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans feel Imlie is spineless and never raise her voice against Malini for her bad deeds in Star Plus' Imlie

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie that was launched in the year 2020 has been working wonders ever since then.

The show stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles.

With the makers introducing so many interesting twists and turns in the story, a lot of things are happening in the show.

We all know that Malini's character that was portrayed by Mayuri Deshmukh had seen an exit and the makers once again brought her back to create problems in Imlie's life.

The current plot of the story is going through lots of twists and turns.

However, the diehard viewers of Imlie are now fed up with the same storyline.

The viewers feel Imlie, Aryan and Malini's characters are extremely flawed. A system is created where Malini creates a problem for Imlie. This will lead to problems in Aryan and Imlie's life.

Furthermore, the viewers will feel that this will continue as Imlie will show some sympathy towards Malini and try to save her. This will go on and on.

The viewers feel that Imlie is a journalist and shown very spineless and never raises her voice. Aryan tries to warn Imlie about the same, but she never pays heed to him.

Fans don't understand why Imlie is trying to help Malini even after she shows no mercy on her.

Well, this has become a pattern and Imlie-Aryan's life continues to face problems.

The viewers want Imlie to take a firm stand against Malini.

Will this happen anytime soon? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

