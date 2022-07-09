AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans feel Imlie is spineless and never raise her voice against Malini for her bad deeds in Star Plus' Imlie

Star Plus' show Imlie has witnessed so many interesting twists and turns in the story. However, the recent storyline is leaving the viewers unimpressed. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 19:28
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans feel Imlie is spineless and never raise her voice against Malini for her bad deeds in Star Plus' Imli

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Imlie that was launched in the year 2020 has been working wonders ever since then. 

The show stars Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles. 

With the makers introducing so many interesting twists and turns in the story, a lot of things are happening in the show. 

We all know that Malini's character that was portrayed by Mayuri Deshmukh had seen an exit and the makers once again brought her back to create problems in Imlie's life. 

The current plot of the story is going through lots of twists and turns. 

However, the diehard viewers of Imlie are now fed up with the same storyline. 

ALSO READ: Imlie: Upcoming Twist! Cheeni’s mission to reunite Imlie and Aryan, Cheeni leaves with Aryan

The viewers feel Imlie, Aryan and Malini's characters are extremely flawed. A system is created where Malini creates a problem for Imlie. This will lead to problems in Aryan and Imlie's life.

Furthermore, the viewers will feel that this will continue as Imlie will show some sympathy towards Malini and try to save her. This will go on and on. 

The viewers feel that Imlie is a journalist and shown very spineless and never raises her voice. Aryan tries to warn Imlie about the same, but she never pays heed to him. 

Fans don't understand why Imlie is trying to help Malini even after she shows no mercy on her. 

Well, this has become a pattern and Imlie-Aryan's life continues to face problems. 

The viewers want Imlie to take a firm stand against Malini. 

Will this happen anytime soon? What do you think? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Imlie: Romantic! Aryan and Imlie locked in a room

Star Plus Imlie Aditya Aryan Malini Sumbul Touqeer Fahmaan Khan Mayuri Deshmukh Jyoti Gauba Gul Khan Star Plus keva shefali TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 09/07/2022 - 19:28

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take legal action against YouTube channels and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu never misses a chance to take social media by storm. Every step she takes...
Savi Ki Sawari: What! Sonam blames Savi, Nitya humiliates Savi
MUMBAI: Dashami creations are all set to come with a new show, Savi Ki Sawari. Samridhi Shukla plays the female...
Revealed! Here is the reason why makers of Dhoom 2 opted for Hrithik Roshan over Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan to play the antagonist
MUMBAI: Making a stunning entry with Dhoom, the makers also found success in its second instalment starring Hrithik...
REALLY! Karan Johar makes a shocking revelation about Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan during the filming of K3G
MUMBAI:  Karan Johar once revealed that while shooting Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was ‘the easiest thing ever’, there was...
SAD! After playing lead roles, THESE actors of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are now playing supporting characters; Find out details here
MUMBAI: The acting industry has always been tough and cruel to its people or the ones wanting to be a part of it.  ...
Shocking! Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress Sonnalli Seygall gets brutally trolled for wearing a bikini while doing yoga with her instructor
MUMBAI: Sonnalli Seygall is a well-known actress in the field of entertainment of business.She debuted in the movie...
Recent Stories
Samantha
OMG! Samantha Ruth Prabhu to take legal action against YouTube channels and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video