AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans feel a lack of drama after Aishwarya Sharma's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI :Star Plus' drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is one of the most popular shows on small screens.

The show stars Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora in the lead roles.

Earlier, Aishwarya Sharma was also seen in a pivotal role.

However, the actress recently made an exit from the drama series.

Aishwarya portrayed the role of Paakhi aka Patralekha in the show.

The actress became a household name for her character.

Aishwarya's exit from the show came as a huge shocker for the fans.

Ever since her exit, fans are dearly missing Paakhi's presence in the show.

The ardent viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have a lot to say about Aishwarya's exit.

Meenal Kumari says, "Paakhi was my favourite character from the show and now that she is not there I don't feel like watching it."

Bilwa Desai says, "Patralekha's presence added a lot of drama to the show. But ever since she has left, there is a lack of drama."

Priya Sharma says, "Paakhi always used to create issues between Virat and Sai which made the storyline interesting but now it is quite boring."

Anjali Chauhan says, "Aishwarya's character was just amazing in the show but her exit has left the storyline very scattered."

Well, it seems fans are really missing Aishwarya's presence in the show.

For unversed, Paakhi's character made an exit from the storyline a few weeks ago.

The makers showed that Paakhi signed the divorce papers and left the Chavan house without telling anyone.

Virat tried hard to find Paakhi but was unsuccessful.

Do you miss Paakhi in the show? Tell us in the comments.

GHKKPM is said to be taking a leap soon which will mark Neil, Ayesha and Harshad's exit.

New characters and a new storyline will be introduced in the show.

