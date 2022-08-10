AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans give mixed reactions to Anuj's CONFESSION on supporting Maaya and leaving Anupamaa

The viewers are not convinced by Anuj's separation from Anupama and his reason to support Maaya.
Anupamaa

MUMBAI:   Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa is currently ruling the TRP charts. 

The show has been everyone's favourite ever since the beginning. 

Anupamaa's storyline and concept have managed to strike the right chord and the viewers are able to relate to it. 

Rupali Ganguly's performance has been appreciated by the viewers. 

Well, the current storyline of the show is leaving the viewers heartbroken. 

Anupama and Anuj have chosen different paths in their lives. 

Anuj explained to Anupama why he is supporting Maaya. 

While Anupama doesn't hold any grudges against Anuj and still loves him, she has now chosen to move on and pursue her dreams.

Just like Anupama had so many questions about why Anuj abandoned her and decided to live with Maaya, even viewers were curious to know the reason. 

However, when Anuj revealed the reason for ditching Anupama for Maaya, there were mixed reactions to this track. 

Anuj reveals how he tried to escape from Maaya but ended up hurting her which led to a serious injury. He also revealed that due to Maaya's deteriorating mental condition, he couldn't leave Choti Anuj with her alone. 

But it seems the viewers are not convinced by this reason. 

Ekta Shukla says, "I feel that Maaya is clearly playing a game with Anuj but he is not able to see. That is a bit strange."

Prakriti Shah says, "This reason is not apt and there should have been a strong reason for Anuj taking such a big step."

Kinjal Vishvakarma says, "The reason behind Anuj and Anupama's separation is not justified."

Dolly Chadha says, "Anuj Kapadia is a very big businessman and an influential personality. How can he leave himself in such a situation and not do anything about it? He can't be shown so weak."

Priya Bapat says, "Anuj and Anupamagave up so easily with the situation and decided to separate. How can they do this? They have always fought together for what is right and this time, when they had to fight for their love, they gave up."

Take a look show's recent promo:

 

 

Take a look at the reactions:

However, fans laud Rupali aka Anupama's take on the entire situation. 

They feel bad for Anuj but are more concerned about Anupama that she has to sacrifice her love for such a reason. 

Anupama said a very few lines after Anuj confessed the truth. 

However, the way she portrayed her emotions was simply commendable. 

Anuj and Anupama will be leading different lives now.

It will be interesting to see if Maaya will once again win or if Anuj-Anupama will manage to expose her.

AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans give mixed reactions to Anuj's CONFESSION on supporting Maaya and leaving Anupamaa
