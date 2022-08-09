AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans hail Ayesha Singh and Neil Bhatt's performance as Sai-Virat come face-to-face in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

The recent episodes of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin saw Sai and Virat's face-off after 8 years. 

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently took a leap of 8 years. 

The show witnessed several interesting twists and turns in the story ever since the leap. 

Sai and Virat were shown separated. While Sai had survived the accident, Virat came to know that she is no more and moved on in his life. 

Virat married Paakhi but only for the sake of Vinayak. 

The story took a more interesting turn when Virat along with Vinayak decided to go to Kankauli to treat his son. 

Virat and Sai did not think that fate might bring them face to face once again. 

The upcoming episodes will see Sai and Virat's face-off.

ALSO READ: Tanvi Thakkar excited about love track in 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin'

Both will be extremely shocked to see each other. 

Sai thought that Virat never took any efforts to find out about her while Virat assumed that Sai is no more. 

Before this huge misunderstanding gets cleared, a lot of drama will happen in the show. 

But for now, viewers are hailing the terrific performance of Neil Bhatt and Ayesha Singh.

The duo nailed their performances like complete pros. 

Here's how Twitter is reacting:

Sai and Virat's face off was full of mixed emotions for them as well as the viewers. 

With this major twist in the story, Paakhi will once again be heartbroken as she would have to walk out from Virat's life.

Virat always moved on from Paakhi ever since he got married to Sai. However, Paakhi tried her best to get back to Virat. 

When things did not turn in her favour, she played dirty games to win Virat's love. 

Destiny took a huge turn and even after being married to Virat, she never got the deserved love from him. 

What holds in Sai, Virat and Paakhi's future? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! 'I was eagerly waiting for the track' Shivani aka Tanvi Thakkar gets CANDID about her track, bonding with Neil and Ayesha and more

