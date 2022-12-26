Audience Perspective! Fans of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin have their views on Virat, says the character needs improvement

MUMBAI: The Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat and Pakhi are ever changing as Virat and Sai try to come up with cordial ways to handle decisions regarding Savi.

There have been times when the audience have appreciated Ayesha Singh aka Sai’s performance and there have been times when the audience have appreciated Aishwarya Sharma aka Pakhi’s acting.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Virat learns the truth about Vinayak, Sai rushes him to ask him about hospital records

However, be it the storyline or be it Neil Bhatt’s character of Virat, the audience have not been so merciful towards them as one wrong move and the viewers come online to openly show their disappointment.

Surely Virat is a police inspector but things are really complicated in his personal life. The fans of the show cannot take how the character is never really stable and focused on one woman.

Evidently, the viewers have witnessed many times how when Virat was with Sai, he never really supported him as there were a lot of clashes and now he is also not being supportive towards Pakhi and is leaning towards Sai.

The audience is watching and are not liking this angle of the story as they feel that being a police officer, Virat needs to have some spine and be open with what he wants and who he wants to support.

The netizens are very vocal about their opinions, check out below:

Lata pilgaonkar – Be a man. Choose a woman and stick with her. Be committed with your heart and soul. You can hide the truth from Pakhi but not from yourself. How can you do this everytime someone is in love with you?

Sara Halder – I wish that Virat chooses Sai. It’s high time now. I mean, he only makes fake promises to Pakhi all the time and Pakhi gets hurt by it. Virat should be a strong character, not someone who is just confused between two women.

Khushi Joshi – I love Sai for how she is handling everything on her own. Pakhi is now acting really well. I love watching how her character has changed after the leap. When it comes to Virat, I feel he needs to have some spine, stand on his words and make better decisions, I mean he is an officer.

Ekta Patel – I feel Virat can do better with Pakhi. I really like how understanding Pakhi is. That said, Pakhi also understands that Virat doesn’t love her and yet Virat keeps making up fake promises and this just hurts me to the core. Virat, this is not fair. If you have left Sai and have married Pakhi then be with her. Why would you ruin 2 lives just because you don’t know what you should do? The storyline needs to change how Virat behaves now.

Chitra Roy – I feel for Virat. He loved someone like Sai but things didn’t work out and the way the leap happened it’s completely understandable that he had to marry Pakhi. I feel his marriage with Pakhi is somehow more peaceful. I think it’s just his real-life chemistry with Pakhi. I understand his confusion as he loved Sai and a person cannot forget their love so easily. I feel that Virat is confused between his love for Sai and his responsibility for Pakhi and cannot admit to Pakhi that he doesn’t love her because he cannot make her feel like a burden and that is just sweet. All my love to you Virat. I hope you’ll find a way out of this situation.

Also read - From Tejasswi Prakash to Aishwarya Sharma, check them out in stunning gold jewelry

DISCLAIMER: WE ARE NOT TARGETING ANY ACTOR. WE ARE ONLY FOLLOWING THE TRACK OF THE SHOW AND THE CHARACTER.

Do you agree with the audience here?

Do you think Virat is being unfair somehow?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.