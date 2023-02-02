Audience Perspective! Fans of Katha Ankahee actor Adnan aka Viaan are really impressed by his performance, check out the deets inside

This show has really challenged stereotypes and has took the viewers to the depth of their emotions. The viewers are loving Adnan and Aditi’s performance.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 22:30
Audience Perspective! Fans of Katha Ankahee actor Adnan aka Viaan are really impressed by his performance, check out the deets i

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan, who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma, who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers.

Also read - Adnan Khan says he draws inspiration from SRK's success story

The show is earning a lot of praises and so are the actors of the show. Katha and Viaan are loved by the viewers so much, that watching the serial isn’t enough for them. They also follow them on social media to see all the updates about the show and the actors.

This show has really challenged stereotypes took the viewers to the depth of their emotions. The viewers are loving Adnan and Aditi’s performance.

Talking about Adnan Khan, the audience really feel the guilt that he shows and they feel that he was the right choice for this role, as nobody else could’ve done a better job than him.

Fans have a lot of appreciation for him. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, in the current episode, Jeetuji, an office employee, tells Katha that Viaan only looks like a tough person but he is actually very caring towards the people he loves.

On the other hand, Viaan, unaware that Aarav is Katha's son, meets and asks him about what's upsetting him. Aarav expresses his feelings when he talks about how he is upset with Katha’s boss.

Also read - Spoiler Alert! Katha Ankahee: Viaan meets Aarav, Katha gets to know a different side of Viaan

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Sony TV Katha Ankahee Sphere Origin Katha Viaan Adnan Khan Aditi Sharma Sheen Das Rewa serial Television TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Thu, 02/02/2023 - 22:30

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
MUMBAI:The success of a television show is determined by the BARC ratings, which gives us an insight into which...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva takes a big decision, Imlie misunderstands
MUMBAI: Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love
MUMBAI: Hardik Pandya is one of the best cricketers in the scene today. The Indian all-rounder has played for all 3...
Exclusive! This is what Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had to say when asked about who Vinayak really belongs to, deets inside
MUMBAI:Kishori Shahane is a well known face and name in the film and Television world. The actress is super talented...
Audience Perspective! Fans of Katha Ankahee actor Adnan aka Viaan are really impressed by his performance, check out the deets inside
MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”....
Recent Stories
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertai
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s role in Dunki, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s wedding and more; here are all the trending entertainment news of today

Latest Video

Related Stories
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five sh
BARC Ratings : Bigg Boss 16 sustains the same ratings; Indian Idol sees a huge jump in TRPs; Pandya Store enters the top five shows; Kumkum Bhagya enters the top ten shows; Aupama tops the shows followed by GHKKPM, YRKKG, Imlie, and Pandya Store
This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love
This is how Hardik Pandya met his wife Nataša Stanković and fell in love
Exclusive! This is what Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had to say when asked about who Vinayak re
Exclusive! This is what Kishori Shahane aka Bhavani from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin had to say when asked about who Vinayak really belongs to, deets inside
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Pakhi to take lessons from KOMOLIKA?
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’s Pakhi to take lessons from KOMOLIKA?
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Misshra invents a way to Test True Love?
Bhagya Lakshmi’s Malishka aka Maera Misshra invents a way to Test True Love?
Kavita Ghai is definitely a Nature-Lover; the actress shared some Riveting Sites from the sets of Udaariyaan
Kavita Ghai is definitely a Nature-Lover; the actress shared some Riveting Sites from the sets of Udaariyaan