Audience Perspective! Fans of Katha Ankahee actor Adnan aka Viaan are really impressed by his performance, check out the deets inside

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s new show ‘Katha Ankahee’ produced by Sphere Origin, is a remake of the Turkish serial “1001 Nights”. The show stars handsome hunk Adnan Khan, who was last seen in ‘Ishq Subhanallah' opposite Eisha Singh and also stars Aditi Sharma, who is known for her roles in shows like Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, Gangaa, etc. The show has started on a great note and the upcoming episodes are sure to entertain its viewers.

The show is earning a lot of praises and so are the actors of the show. Katha and Viaan are loved by the viewers so much, that watching the serial isn’t enough for them. They also follow them on social media to see all the updates about the show and the actors.

This show has really challenged stereotypes took the viewers to the depth of their emotions. The viewers are loving Adnan and Aditi’s performance.

Talking about Adnan Khan, the audience really feel the guilt that he shows and they feel that he was the right choice for this role, as nobody else could’ve done a better job than him.

Fans have a lot of appreciation for him. Check it out below:

Meanwhile, in the current episode, Jeetuji, an office employee, tells Katha that Viaan only looks like a tough person but he is actually very caring towards the people he loves.

On the other hand, Viaan, unaware that Aarav is Katha's son, meets and asks him about what's upsetting him. Aarav expresses his feelings when he talks about how he is upset with Katha’s boss.

