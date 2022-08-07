AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans predict Shivina's RE-BIRTH in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Ever since Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar starrer show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has taken a leap, the viewers are left hooked to the screens.

We all know that the makers introduced a 5-year leap in the show to spice up the drama and add more entertainment to the storyline.

With old characters shown in new avatars, the show saw a major exit of Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina which came as a huge shocker for everyone.

Sneha played a pivotal role in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. She was seen as Ram Kapoor's younger step-sister. Their bond was simply heartwarming as they gave major sibling goals.

Well, Shivina's exit led to a lot of drama in the show and also saw Ram and Priya's separation.

It's been more than a month now since Shivina's character has exited the show.

The viewers are always keen to know what the actors are up to.

Also, the ardent viewers who regularly watch the show are now predicting some stories for the future track.

Characters being introduced once again after being shown dead, reincarnation and many such are the common twists that the makers bring to the story to only spice up the drama.

And now, weeks after Shivina's exit from the show, the ardent viewers are predicting her re-entry.

Many are predicting that Shivina's character will be back in the show with some other identity.

Some are saying that a reincarnation track is likely to be seen where Shivina's character will once again be back.

A lot of viewers have also predicted that Sneha aka Shivina's character is not dead and she will be back to create havoc.

Sometimes fan-based predictions can also be true as the makers might think about bringing back popular characters to the show to increase the entertainment quotient.

Do you feel Shivina's character will be back in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

