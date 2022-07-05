AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Fans want the makers to do the same amount of spending for #MaAn as they did for #AbhiRa

MUMBAI: Rajan Shahi is known as the Starmaker in the industry. From Sara Khan to Pranali Rathod and Angad Hasija to Mohsin Khan, now Directors Kut Project is back with yet another blockbuster week for their avid viewers with their two grand shows.

Rajan Shahi has been the name behind the blockbuster shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa on StarPlus where Anupamaa is on the top stall of TRPs and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai hits the top 5 shows on television with its intriguing storyline and nail-biting scenes.

Well, both the shows have had their intriguing twists currently with their grand weddings in line be it #MaAn or #AbhiRa. Fans have been dying to see their favourite duos get married onscreen and see a new phase in their lives.

Now, with Akshara and Abhimanyu's grand wedding and their expensive attires, fans ask the makers to do the same amount of spending on #MaAn's wedding, where both fans from different shows ended up in a debate that #MaAn doesn't need the grand propaganda what #AbhiRa needs, check out what they had to say:

Currently, in the show, Vanraj will begin to feel insecure about his kids getting close to Anuj. Where he will overhear them talking and praising Anuj which will break Vanraj from inside and he will decide to talk to Anuj about it where he tells him that he can get married to Anupama and become Bapuji’s son but he won’t be able to take his kids away from him and his kids belong to him only.

Devika will tell him that she completely understands his worries and that anyone in his place would feel the same but feeling insecure from Anuj is not the solution instead, he should be learning from Anuj how to become a good human being and that’s where he would also win trust of his children. Well, it will be interesting to see what step Vanraj takes to secure his kids from Anuj.

