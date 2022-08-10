AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: After the talks about the leads leaving the show surfaces, netizens felt, ‘SaiYa had great potential’

Aishwarya Sharma, who played the role of Pakhi quit the show recently and now, the news that other leads are quitting the show surfaced and the netizens have different reactions to the same.
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the viewers. The serial has been entertaining the audience for quite some time now. The equations between Sai, Virat, and Satya are everchanging. The show has remained on top of TRP charts for quite some time now and the show has witnessed some drastic twists and turns.

The current track follows that Sai and Satya are married and while Amba is still reluctant to accept Sai and Savi but seems to be warming up to Sai’s sincere efforts at home. Satya and Savi too are bonding well and Satya’s family is already in love with the little girl and adore her.

On the other hand, Virat is devastated and equally angry at Sai for destroying all hopes of them reuniting.

Aishwarya Sharma, who played the role of Pakhi quit the show recently and now, the news that other leads; Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Harshad Arora are quitting the show surfaced and the netizens are divided.

Most of them are of the opinion that the characters of Sai and Satya deserved better and that Harshad and Ayesha should get together for another projects as leads.

Check out their reactions!

What happens now?

