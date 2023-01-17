Audience Perspective! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin fans demand more screen time for the kids

MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. Fans love the chemistry of Pakhi and Virat and the gripping storyline as well as their impeccable performances of the show. The current track of the show revolves around Virat hiding the truth from Sai about Vinu.

The show is reaching new highs of drama with every passing day as Sai is getting closer to the truth that Vinayak is her real son.

The audience are on the edge of their seats as they are curious about what’s going to happen next and how Sai and Virat are going to end up together again.

However, netizens have pointed out with a lot of care that while the serial is focusing on Virat, Pakhi and Sai, the kids are not being given as much screen time as they think is deserved.

Check out what the netizens have to say:

Bhavana Shah – I love Sai for the strength she has but why does Virat keep going back and forth between Sai and Pakhi. Also, the track is about Vinu but still the whole attention is going towards Virat, Sai and Pakhi. I feel Vinayak and Savi deserve to be shown more, they are such cute kids.

Gurpreet Kaur – Virat is very impressive. He has so much responsibility on his shoulders and it’s just crazy to see him in such a position. I feel weird that the kids are not getting good screen time. I feel there’s just too much drama going on in the show that the creators are not focusing on the kids.

Chitra Bose – I so miss watching Savi and Vinayak. I do love the current story but I feel the kids are missing from the frame a lot of the time. I really wish they would give more attention to the kids.

Pavitra Deshmukh – I feel for Pakhi. She is really struggling a lot and I hope that Virat doesn’t leave her. I really think that Virat and Pakhi look great together. However, I miss the kids. I think the show makers are not giving enough space to the kids but are only focussed on the lead characters even though the story right now is about the kids.

