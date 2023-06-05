AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin going the Anupamaa way with the current storyline?

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news ever since the viewers have come to know that Aishwarya Sharma's character, Pakhi is making an exit.

Aishwarya ruled several hearts with her amazing performance in the popular drama series.

The stunning diva became a household name for her character Pakhi and also won several accolades for the same.

The show's story has seen a lot of progress ever since the beginning with its interesting storyline.

Aishwarya's character Pakhi also saw a lot of changes and it only got better with time.

But now, the makers have decided to put an end to Pakhi's story in the show.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up on the upcoming track of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares his views on his character Virat and much more

With Paakhi's exit, the show's story will now focus on Sai, Satya and Virat.

In recent episodes, we saw Vinayak being extremely upset with everyone, especially Virat as Pakhi left the house.

Meanwhile, he is once again facing issues with his legs and needs Sai's help.

Meanwhile, Sai is trying to settle in her new married life with Satya.

However, when Vinayak calls Sai and tells him about Pakhi, she rushes to Chavan Niwas to be with her son.

Well, it seems, tough times await Sai as now she will have to divide her attention between both families.

The ardent viewers of the show are now finding major similarities between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and Anupamaa's current track.

Well, the viewers who have been following Anupamaa, know that Anupama too faced a similar situation where she had to juggle between the Shah and the Kapadia family.

Anupama's kids from her first marriage lived with Vanraj, while she lived with Anuj and Choti Anu at the Kapadia house.

Unable to handle both her families, Anuj and Anupama's relationship hit rocks, leading to their separation.

The viewers feel that Sai will also go through the same situation as Savi is living with her present husband Satya, while Vinayak is living with her ex-husband Virat.

It seems, sooner or later, Sai will have major responsibilities to handle of both her kids and it will be difficult to manage both at the same time.

There are possibilities that Sai's married life with Satya and her bond with Savi will be at stake. Meanwhile, her relationship with Virat is already over and is turning bitter day by day. Also, Vinayak is now craving more attention as Pakhi leaves Chavan Niwas.

Will Sai be able to manage this situation or will she land in huge trouble like Anupama? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Pakhi will finally sign the divorce papers and leave a note for Virat