Audience Perspective! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Here's how audience feel about Satya and Sai's chemistry, deets inside

The audience has loved the show since the very beginning and their excitement keeps growing with coming episodes. A lot has changed after the leap where the audience got to see a different side of their favourite characters.
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous episodes were filled with lots of interesting twists and turns in the story. Fans love the emotional drama between Pakhi, Virat and Sai and the gripping storyline.

The audience also got to see Savi and Vinayak's cuteness overloaded.

Also read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Chaos! Sai and Satya’s marriage talks in progress, Virat wants Sai back

While the story between Virat and Sai has taken a new turn, Satya has entered the story. There’s a part of the audience that is admiring Satya with Sai. Let’s check out what the audience feels about this new character and it’s pairing with Sai.

Renuka Patil: I love Satya. He looks really good with Sai. I think she deserves someone like him. He comes with such fresh energy into the show.

Gauri Sharma: The show has become really interesting now. Satya looks really good. I hope things go well between him and Sai in the future. Satya has so much of focus on Sai I feel.

Forum Shah: Sai has always been a very strong woman. The character of course went through a lot of ups and downs but I feel now with Satya’s entry into the show, I feel relieved because Satya is someone who looks forward to Sai’s happiness.

Harshita Chavhan: I really think the show is getting really amazing now. I’m liking the new storyline and also this new character Satya. I think he will look good with Sai. It’s not just me but I can see that the audience feels Sai will be happy with Satya.

Hrishita Khanna: I’m liking the new story in the show but I feel no matter what happens, #Sairat will always rule. Sai and Virat should definitely get back. They look the best.

Also read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Devastating! Vinayak hugs Sai after winning trophy, ignores Pakhi

Tell us what do you think about the current storyline of the show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

