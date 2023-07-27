AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's story is all about Savi, Shakti Arora aka Ishaan's character not being utilized well

MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been everyone's favourite ever since the leap.

The viewers have loved the star cast of the show and also how the storyline managed to keep them intrigued.

The popular drama series recently witnessed a generation leap where most of the star cast made an exit with new actors stepping in.

Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma are seen playing the leads in the show post the leap.

The storyline has completely changed after the leap which is keeping the viewers intrigued.

Well, it's been just a month since the leap has started to air and the viewers are already in love how the story is shaping up.

The viewers have noticed one thing from the beginning and they seemed very unhappy about it.

The show's story is about three individuals Savi, Ishaan and Reeva.

While Ishaan and Reeva fall in love, Savi is dealing with her own challenges.

However, amid all this, the viewers strongly feel that Ishaan who plays a central character is not given enough importance in the storyline.

As the channel keeps sharing all the latest promos, several fans have commented about the same.

Many are saying that they are seeing the show for Shakti but unfortunately, they don't see him enough in the story.

Take a look at the promo:

Here's what the viewers are saying:



Many of them have urged the show's makers and the writers to give importance to Shakti's character more.

Fans are feeling the show is only focussing on Savi's character, her dreams and aspirations, journey and more.

In fact, one of the viewers suggested to change the name of the show from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Savi Ka Sapna.

Well, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

