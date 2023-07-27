AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's story is all about Savi, Shakti Arora aka Ishaan's character not being utilized well

The ardent viewers of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin want to see more of Ishaan's character in the show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 13:22
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been everyone's favourite ever since the leap. 

The viewers have loved the star cast of the show and also how the storyline managed to keep them intrigued. 

The popular drama series recently witnessed a generation leap where most of the star cast made an exit with new actors stepping in. 

Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma are seen playing the leads in the show post the leap. 

The storyline has completely changed after the leap which is keeping the viewers intrigued. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Woah! Savi’s late night entry in college thanks to Shantanu

Well, it's been just a month since the leap has started to air and the viewers are already in love how the story is shaping up. 

The viewers have noticed one thing from the beginning and they seemed very unhappy about it. 

The show's story is about three individuals Savi, Ishaan and Reeva.

While Ishaan and Reeva fall in love, Savi is dealing with her own challenges. 

However, amid all this, the viewers strongly feel that Ishaan who plays a central character is not given enough importance in the storyline. 

As the channel keeps sharing all the latest promos, several fans have commented about the same. 

Many are saying that they are seeing the show for Shakti but unfortunately, they don't see him enough in the story.

Take a look at the promo:

Here's what the viewers are saying:


Many of them have urged the show's makers and the writers to give importance to Shakti's character more. 

Fans are feeling the show is only focussing on Savi's character, her dreams and aspirations, journey and more. 

In fact, one of the viewers suggested to change the name of the show from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin to Savi Ka Sapna. 

Well, what are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Emotional! Harini feels the burden of a failed marriage

Sumit Singh Bhavika Sharma Star Plus Shakti Arora Shaika Films Nimai Bali Indraneel Bhattacharya Vaishali Thakkar Vijhay Badlaani Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar Ishaan Savi reeva
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 07/27/2023 - 13:22

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Confrontation! Ishaan gets angry with Shantanu, Yashwant and Surekha stand against Shantanu
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
EXCLUSIVE! Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa gears up for a BIG TWIST in the storyline; DETAILS HERE
MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupamaa is constantly topping the TRP charts. The viewers have seen how the show is in no mood...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Savi shocked to know about Harini’s decision, wants to stop her
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's story is all about Savi, Shakti Arora aka Ishaan's character not being utilized well
MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has been everyone's favourite ever since the leap. The viewers...
Hot pics! Here are the times Kamalika Chanda grabbed our attention with hot pictures
MUMBAI :Over the time with her amazing acting contribution actress Kamalika Chanda has been grabbing the attention and...
Wow! Sheezan Khan has an emotional reunion with his Alibaba: Daastan-e-Kabul co-actors after months, netizens say, “best surprise ever”
MUMBAI: Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul team got the worst shock of their lives when it’s lead actress Tunisha Sharma...
Recent Stories
Vedika Bhandari r
Hotness Alert! Here are times actress Vedika Bhandari raised temperature with her hotness
Latest Video
Related Stories
Anupamaa
EXCLUSIVE! Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa gears up for a BIG TWIST in the storyline; DETAILS HERE
Anuj
Audience Perspective: Anuj needs to reconcile with Anupama; MaAn has been apart for a long time and is upsetting Fans
Spreads Across the Entertainment Industry, Enchanting Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly
"The THU THU Trend: Rajan Shahi's Serendipitous Charm Spreads Across the Entertainment Industry, Enchanting Anupama Fame Rupali Ganguly and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Cast"!
Anupamaa
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Balal actor Nikhil Parmar roped in for Star Plus’ show Anupamaa
Rajan Shahi
Exclusive! Curtains down for Jay Soni’s Abhinav on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai; Rajan Shahi opens up on Abhinav's exit, the story moving forward and more!
Shivangi Joshi
KYA BAAT HAI! After Kaira, Barsatein couple Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon aka AraNsh is trending; here's how Twitter is reacting