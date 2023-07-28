AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's storyline is a CARBON COPY of THIS popular show of Star Plus

The viewers point out that the show's story is exactly the same which was earlier shown in Star Plus' show.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 12:42
Star Plus

MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is running on small screens for more than two years now.

The show started on a grand note in October 2020.

Ever since then, the show is always at the top of the TRP charts.

The viewers have seen how the makers have introduced new cast and characters with time and made the show even more interesting.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently witnessed a major leap of 20 years.

A new generation of actors are introduced in the show who are seen as the leads.

Apart from that, an entire new family is also introduced.

Meanwhile, Kishori Shahane, Bharati Patil and Shailesh Datar reprise their roles.

As per the current storyline, the viewers have seen how Ishaan and his family calls of the engagement with Reeva after she decides to go to London and pursue her studies.

Ishaan never wanted Reeva to focus on her career.

Instead, he wanted her to leave everything for him. However, Reeva's parents did not agree and convinced her to go to London.

Ishaan was so hurt by this and decided to forget Reeva as he felt betrayed.

The ardent viewers who are following the show ever since the leap has noticed one similarity between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's track.

The viewers point out that the show's story is exactly the same which was earlier shown in Star Plus' show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

The show starred Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles.

An exact similar track was shown in that show and the viewers can't help but notice the similarity.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Drama! Savi’s smartness leaves Ishaan stunned

Take a look at the comments:

Well, the storyline is the same as Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani but we are hoping that the makers will bring new twist to the story to make it different.

 Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles.

What are your thoughts on this? Tell us in the comments.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Oh No! Savi misguided, Shantanu leaves

Sumit Singh Bhavika Sharma Star Plus Shakti Arora Shaika Films Nimai Bali Indraneel Bhattacharya Vaishali Thakkar Vijhay Badlaani Kishori Shahane Bharati Patil Shailesh Datar Ishaan Savi reeva
Like
0
Love
14
Haha
6
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Fri, 07/28/2023 - 12:42

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Sexy! Have a look at the times actress Anuschka Sawhney raised temperature with her hot looks
MUMBAI :Actress Anuschka Sawhney is indeed one of the popular faces we have in Indian cinema, over the time she has...
"Dil Toh Pagal Hai fever takes on the stage of India's Best Dancer 3 with the gorgeours Karisma Kapoor Joins as Guest Judge!"
MUMBAI  :Get ready to witness a dance extravaganza like never before as Sony Entertainment Television's much-loved...
Really! New mom Dipika Kakar reveals she’s been unable to sleep since the birth of son Ruhaan, says she has no time to even shower
MUMBAI  :Popular Television actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim who are also a married couple in real life, are on...
Must Read! “In the lockdown I have done work out like Jaadu, Poocha and others” Sobhita Dhulipala
MUMBAI :Actress Sobhita Dhulipala is indeed one of the most loved and followed actresses in acting space, she has been...
OMG! Bigg Boss OTT 2’s Pooja Bhatt caught using a mobile phone on the show? Netizens left fuming
MUMBAI  :Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 began to stream a few days back at Jio Cinemas at 9: 00 pm and since day one, a lot has...
WOW! Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Twitter review: Karan Johar’s directorial gets thumbs up from moviegoers; netizens call it a ‘complete entertainer’
MUMBAI :Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has finally hit the big screens today. The film has...
Recent Stories
Anuschka Sawhney
Sexy! Have a look at the times actress Anuschka Sawhney raised temperature with her hot looks
Latest Video
Related Stories
show Anupamaa
EXCLUSIVE! Apara Mehta's real-life daughter Khushali Jariwala to play younger Malti Devi in Star Plus' show Anupamaa
BARC
BARC Ratings: TMKOC sees a jump in TRP ratings enters top five shows; Khatron Ke Khiladi opens with good numbers enters top ten shows; Imlie and Kumkum Bhagya sees a huge downfall; Anupamaa tops the list followed by YRKKH, GHKKPM, TMKOC and YHC
GAME CHANGER
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is a GAME CHANGER and a major inspiration for the generation of young actresses
Anupamaa
EXCLUSIVE! Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa gears up for a BIG TWIST in the storyline; DETAILS HERE
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's story is all about Savi, and Shakti Arora aka Ishaan's character not being utilized well
Anuj
Audience Perspective: Anuj needs to reconcile with Anupama; MaAn has been apart for a long time and is upsetting Fans