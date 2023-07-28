AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's storyline is a CARBON COPY of THIS popular show of Star Plus

MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is running on small screens for more than two years now.

The show started on a grand note in October 2020.

Ever since then, the show is always at the top of the TRP charts.

The viewers have seen how the makers have introduced new cast and characters with time and made the show even more interesting.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently witnessed a major leap of 20 years.

A new generation of actors are introduced in the show who are seen as the leads.

Apart from that, an entire new family is also introduced.

Meanwhile, Kishori Shahane, Bharati Patil and Shailesh Datar reprise their roles.

As per the current storyline, the viewers have seen how Ishaan and his family calls of the engagement with Reeva after she decides to go to London and pursue her studies.

Ishaan never wanted Reeva to focus on her career.

Instead, he wanted her to leave everything for him. However, Reeva's parents did not agree and convinced her to go to London.

Ishaan was so hurt by this and decided to forget Reeva as he felt betrayed.

The ardent viewers who are following the show ever since the leap has noticed one similarity between Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's track.

The viewers point out that the show's story is exactly the same which was earlier shown in Star Plus' show Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani.

The show starred Karanvir Sharma and Debattama Saha in the lead roles.

An exact similar track was shown in that show and the viewers can't help but notice the similarity.

Take a look at the comments:

Well, the storyline is the same as Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani but we are hoping that the makers will bring new twist to the story to make it different.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin stars Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles.

