AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Has Paakhi's character permanently ended or will she be back in future in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news ever since the viewers have come to know that Aishwarya Sharma's character Paakhi is making an exit.

Aishwarya ruled several hearts with her amazing performance in the show.

The actress became a household name for her character and also won several accolades for the same.

The show's story has seen a lot of progress ever since its beginning.

Aishwarya's character Paakhi also saw a lot of changes and it only got better with time.

But now, the makers have decided to put an end to Paakhi's story from the show.

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Pakhi will finally sign the divorce papers and leave a note for Virat

This means she will be finally marking an exit from Virat and Sai's life.

Well, the viewers are predicting a lot of things in the show's storyline.

Some viewers feel that since there is no news about another replacement for Paakhi's character, the makers have decided to put a complete end to her role in the show.

While some predict that Paakhi's character might once again make a smashing entry in the show to create problems in Sai and Virat's life.

For now, the show's story will only focus on Sai, Virat and Satya's lives.

Sai and Satya are married and Virat is devastated. The viewers are likely to see a completely different avatar of Virat in the show.

Meanwhile, Sai and Satya's on-screen camaraderie has already become a huge hit.

Well, for now, as Aishwarya signs off as Paakhi, let's see what an amazing twist the show will take.

Will the makers bring back Paakhi or has her character permanently ended? Only time will tell.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up on the upcoming track of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares his views on his character Virat and much more



