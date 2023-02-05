AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Has Pakhi's character permanently ended or will she make a comeback in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

Paakhi

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news ever since the viewers have come to know about Aishwarya Sharma's character Pakhi making an exit. 

Aishwarya ruled several hearts with her amazing performance in the show. 

The actress became a household name for her character and also won several accolades for the same. 

The show's story has seen a lot of progress ever since its beginning. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Pakhi will finally sign the divorce papers and leave a note for Virat

This means she will be finally marking an exit from Virat and Sai's life. 

Well, viewers are predicting situations for the show's storyline. 

Some viewers feel that since there is no news about another replacement for Pakhi's character, the makers have decided to put a complete end to her role in the show. 

Meanwhile, some predict that Pakhi's character might once again make a smashing entry in the show to create problems in Sai and Virat's life. 

For now, the show's story will only focus on Sai, Virat and Satya's lives. 

Sai and Satya are married and Virat is devastated. The viewers are likely to see a completely different avatar of Virat in the show. 

Meanwhile, Sai and Satya's on-screen camaraderie has already become a huge hit. 

Well, for now, as Aishwarya signs off as Pakhi, let's see what an amazing twist the show will take. 

Will the makers bring back Pakhi or has her character permanently ended? Only time will tell. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up on the upcoming track of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares his views on his character Virat and much more


  

