AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Has Vedika made an exit from Ram's life forever in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2?

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently witnessing the investigation track which is keeping the viewers hooked to the screens.

Ram along with Priya and his friends' help is trying to get to the truth behind his father's accident.

He has hired an investigation officer Krish Dixit who is leaving no stone unturned to get the real truth out.

Amid all this, the viewers are witnessing a lot of drama involving Ram and Priya's family.

Shashi is totally behind all this and trying his best to not let the truth come out.

However, Ram is getting closer to it with every passing day.

The investigation is going to continue for a long time before the truth is exposed and the viewers are having many questions behind all this.

Several new characters are also introduced in the ongoing storyline which is only increasing the entertainment quotient.

Well, while the entire star cast is almost present, the viewers are missing one character currently.

It is none other than Vedika who was Ram's love interest.

Vedika gave a hard time to Priya as she wanted Ram back in her life.

However, she has been missing in the recent track of the show.

Vedika gradually realised that whatever she did to gain Ram back in her life has only brought problems for her.

All this had really affected her and her character was shown going to rehab.

Well, the ardent viewers of the show are now predicting that Vedika has finally made a permanent exit from Ram's life.

The audience who regularly follows the show feels that Vedika's character had a smooth exit and there is highly a chance of her coming back.

Vedika's character has been shown as both positive and negative and that was the end for it.

Right now, Ram and Priya's marriage is intact as Vedika is away from it but there is every possibility that she could make a comeback anytime soon to ruin things for them.

