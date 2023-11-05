AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Is history being repeated in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

The viewers are now feeling that history will repeat once again in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's storyline.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 04:30
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly in the news ever since the viewers have come to know that Aishwarya Sharma's character Pakhi is making an exit. 

After Pakhi's exit from Virat's life and the Chavan Niwas, the story will now focus on Sai, Virat and Satya. 

In the previous episodes, the viewers saw how the story witnessed a huge twist where a big revelation took place. 

Virat's kaku Bhavani and Satya's mother Amba finally come face to face. This brought a big twist to the story. 

Bhavani and Amba are real sisters. However, Bhavani had cut all ties with Amba years ago and they never met once Amba left her house. 

ALSO READ: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: What! Pakhi will finally sign the divorce papers and leave a note for Virat

Years after that, Amba and Bhavani's truth is revealed, which takes everyone by surprise. 

Well, amid all this, the viewers now feel that the history will be repeated once again in the show's storyline. 

We all know that in the initial months of the show, Samrat met Patralekha aka Pakhi through an arranged marriage set-up and instantly fell in love. However, he did not know that his maternal uncle's son Virat is already in love with Pakhi. 

Virat sacrificed his love for the sake of his brother Samrat.

The show saw how two brothers fell for the same girl. 

Now, once again, the show is likely to witness the same. 

With Bhavani and Amba's true relationship revealed, it makes Satya and Virat brothers. 

Sai is married to Satya, while Virat is still in love with Sai.

So, the viewers are predicting that the makers have introduced the same storyline again, where two brothers fight for one girl. 

While Satya is still not in love with Sai as they both married each other for personal reasons, there is a high possibility of Satya starting to like Sai. 

But, it will be interesting to see if Sai too reciprocates Satya's feelings. 

What do you think will happen in Sai, Virat and Satya's lives? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Neil Bhatt opens up on the upcoming track of Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, shares his views on his character Virat and much more

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin shaika films vihan verma Aishwarya Sharma Neil Bhatt Ayesha Singh Harshad Arora sanyogeeta bhave Kishori Shahane Sheetal Maulik Sneha Bhawsar Shailesh Datar Mridul Kumar Bharati Patil aria sakaria Tanmay Rishi yesha harsora TellyChakkar
About Author

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/11/2023 - 04:30

