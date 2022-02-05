AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Imile's track is turning bizarre with every passing day

Imlie will come and stop her. Imlie will warn her that if she touches her mother she won’t leave anyone and that’s when she tells her that anyone who will agree to his dowry thing then she won’t stop herself from calling the police and will get them arrested.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 17:09
Imile

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

Also read: Imlie: Finally! Imlie apologises to her mother for misbehaving with her; Meethi thanks Aryan for taking care of her daughter unconditionally

We had exclusively updated that Imlie will conceive but Aryan will doubt it to be her colleague's child and not his. Imlie comes to him with the good news but Aryan refuses to accept it and reveals that he cannot be a father, it is not possible. This will take a major turn in Imlie's journey as she will leave Rathod's house and go back to Pagdandiya. Imlie's life takes a full circle and this will be the beginning of her journey to being a single mother just like Meethi. 

We the viewers aren't really sure if the new take is even interesting. Here's what some of the audience members have to share: 

Manu Singh- The show was great initially with Gashmeer, Sumbul, and Mayuri; the pace was quite interesting and fans did love the chemistry between Gashmeer and Sumbul. Now, it is quite confusing with the tracks, why are they making a major shift? 

Mishti Bharadwaj- Tripathis were the heart of the show, their place in Imlie is irreplaceable and now it seems like they are only dragging the show after the real essence of the story goes away. 

Palak Tambe- After finally getting a grip of Imlie and Aryan's story, this new twist will again ruin the whole storyline rather than bringing any twist. The story should have added more layers and the makers shouldn't have really branched out from the initial plot. 

What is your take on the current track of the show? Are you satisfied with the change?

Also read: #TCPoll: Netizens choose Sumbul Touqeer aka Imlie over Megha Ray aka Rani as Fahmaan's Rajwadi Bride

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com 

Sumbul Touqeer Gashmeer Mahajani Mayuri Deshmukh Manasvi Vashisht Fahmaan Khan Rajshri Rani Adilie aryalie Imlie StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
1
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 17:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
What! Lakshmi aka Aishwarya turns into a thief, steals this thing of Rishi aka Rohit
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Exclusive! Ritu Chaudhary Seth aka Aparna of Imlie reveals why she quit the show, shares a special message for Sumbul
MUMBAI: Ritu Chaudhary Seth is a well-known actress in the field of television. She rose to fame with her role as...
Exclusive! I did not know Rajshree, but I had seen her performance, and she is a fabulous actor: Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan’s Cezanne Khan
MUMBAI: Appnapan – Badalte Rishton Ka Bandhan is an Indian television serial produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor...
Exclusive! “This is a Universal subject because there is no language for pets” Lalit Prabhakar on his upcoming web series Pet Puraan
MUMBAI: Actor Lalit Prabhakar has been in the hearts of the fans over time with his amazing acting contribution, we...
Exclusive! Patiala Babes fame Sandhya Shungloo to enter in Star Plus’ Ye Jhuki Jhuki Si Nazar
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from the world of Bollywood, OTT, and television,...
Love Is In The Air! Here’s how Anupamaa and Anuj relived their college memories
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on...
Recent Stories
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Huge update! Mithun Chakraborty back home from the hospital
Latest Video