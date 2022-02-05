AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Imile's track turns bizarre every passing day

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

We had exclusively updated that Imlie will conceive but Aryan will doubt it to be her colleague's child and not his. Imlie will come to him with the good news but Aryan refuses to accept it and reveals that he cannot be a father, it is not possible. This will take a major turn in Imlie's journey as she will leave Rathod's house and go back to Pagdandiya. Imlie's life takes a full circle and this will be the beginning of her journey to being a single mother just like Meethi.

We the viewers aren't really sure if the new take is even interesting, here's what they had to share:

Manu Singh- The show was great initially with Gashmeer, Sumbul and Mayuri, the pace was quite interesting and fans did love the chemistry between Gashmeer and Sumbul. Now, it is quite confusing with the tracks, why are they making a major shift?

Mishti Bharadwaj- Tripathis were the heart of the show, their place in Imlie is irreplaceable and now it seems like they are only dragging the show after the real essence of the story goes away.

Palak Tambe- After, finally getting a grip of Imlie and Aryan's story, this new twist will again ruin the whole storyline rather than bringing any twist, the story should have added more layers and the makers shouldn't have really branched out from the initial plot.

What is your take on the current track of the show? Are you satisfied with the change?

