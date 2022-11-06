AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Indian Television shows are now promoting Miscarriage

Virat is trying to control his emotions and he is not able to say anything. Furthermore, Ninad notices a change in Virat's behaviour which makes him worry more about his son. Sai and Virat also share an emotional moment. Ashwini and Ninad console Sai and give them courage so that they can soon have another baby and everything will be alright.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world.

Currently, all the shows on television joined the bandwagon of Pregnancy tracks, and the fans were all keen on seeing Akshara join the group. We even saw that the shows were heading towards the kidnapping and murder tracks. Well, now the tracks are all about abortions.

In Naagin 6, Pratha will become pregnant, and her husband Rishabh and her one and only sister Mehek will betray her. The next thing we know, she’s seven months pregnant and in jail. Due to preterm delivery, Pratha loses her kid while giving birth. Rishabh and Mahek marry and begin their lives by stabbing Pratha, leaving her in misery.

In Ghum, Virat and Sai are devastated knowing that they have lost their baby. Virat and others come to see Sai in the room and they try to console her. He is left speechless after whatever happened to him and Sai. No one was able to get over Samrat's death but after losing him, they had to face such a big trauma.

In Pandya Store, Dhara lost her child and even after trying IVF, she lost all her hopes because of Anita. Well, is Rishita the next person in the troupe?

Well, who do you think will be next on this bandwagon?

