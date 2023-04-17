Audience Perspective: Inspired by Ram-Lakhan, Karan -Arjun, Kundali Bhagya’s current story of Brother V/S Brother is typical!

The show is currently focusing on the trope of brother versus brother and how Rajveer and Shaurya are stark opposites.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 04/17/2023 - 12:25
Inspired by Ram-Lakhan

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment. Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars  Shraddha Arya, and more and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued.

The show has a great ensemble cast and fans have shown a lot of love for the cast. Paras Kalnawat, Sana Sayyad, Baseer Ali, Shraddha Arya, and Shakti Anand play the lead in the show.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! Sanjay Gagnani opens up about leaving Kundali Bhagya, Future plans and more, says “I'm yet to sink into the feeling that I'm no more a part of Kundali Bhagya”

The show has taken a leap of 20 years and now the storyline focuses on the new generation of Luthra’s with Shraddha Arya playing the matriarch and Shakti Anand playing the role of Karan Luthra.

The show is currently focusing on the trope of brother versus brother and how Rajveer and Shaurya are stark opposites. While one is a caring law-abiding one, the other is a little bratty, if that sounds similar is because it may be because of the classic movies like Ram-Lakhan and Karan-Arjun, and while the stories might not be the same but the idea of Brothers being different like in Ram-Lakhan, or Brothers being strangers who then find out the truth is very similar to Karan-Arjun.

And if that’s the way the story is going then it might seem very typical and not very new or fresh and the viewers have some thoughts about it.

Vidhi Shukla says, “Seeing a brother versus brother story is nothing new, and we can kind of guess the storyline from here, it will take time but they will patch up somehow”.

Rashmi Vaid, says “ They should have kept their names as Ram-Lakhan only, it would have become more obvious and now to see them fight, it’s a confusing feeling for anybody”.

Anusuya Khanvalkar says, “I get that the story feels typical, but it’s not, the brotherly chemistry between Rajveer and Shaurya feels natural and it brings out a different side to the both of them and that’s just the beginning of the story”.

Sakshi Madhwani says, “It may be inspired by this classic but I don’t know what to think about it, on the one hand, I like the new story but it feels like I have seen it before.

Well, it feels like the audience may be conflicted but that’s part and parcel of being an avid show fan.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO, READ:Exclusive! “I was really happy and excited, as the show has a huge fan base and a legacy of its own”, Kundali Bhagya’s Disha Jain talks about being a part of the show!

 

Audience Perspective: Inspired by Ram-Lakhan, Karan -Arjun, Kundali Bhagya's current story of Brother V/S Brother is typical!
