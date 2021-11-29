AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! It is Neil and Aishwarya getting married and not Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Virat-Pakhi

MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from everyone's favourite show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

The show became a major reason to bring a fairytale love story to life, the duo is all set to get hitched and the beauteous has already begun with the rituals but the fans haven't stopped trolling her. They have practically forgotten the difference between the reel and real life. She found love on the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin in Neil and that is such a beautiful love story to admire but they aren't over her character.

Some of her diehard fans came out in support of her and shared:

Ekta Gajaria: Aishwarya is an absolute entertainer, be it her performance in the show or those shin chan reels that she posts for fun, she has been an amazing person, viewers are unable to differentiate between her professional and personal life, it isn't her fault. She shouldn't fall prey to such crass words.

Anjum Sehej: I think it is completely unfair from to viewers perspective to target her, she is beginning a beautiful journey with Neil, everyone must respect her instead of sending her such bad words.

Vishal Semwal: Aishwarya deserves all the love, nobody should really judge her for her wedding. People must not relate her reel performance to her real life. Instead, support her new journey.

Vidhi Goel: We support her and would love to request these trollers that please leave her alone. She is stepping into a beautiful journey with Neil and she deserves it will all our heart.

Well, wishing more years to come and bring more interesting stories and moments with Neil and Aishwarya fondly known as AishNeil.

