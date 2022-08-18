AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! It's high time Star Plus' Anupamaa takes a LEAP

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Anupmaaa is constantly winning several hearts with the intriguing storyline.

We all know that a lot of drama is going on in the show ever since Anuj and Anupamaa got married.

The duo is stuck between the responsibilities of their families.

With Anuj meeting with a deadly accident, it is a testing time for Anupamaa and Choti Anu.

Problems just don't seem to end for Anupama and Anuj.

She is constantly juggling between the Kapadia and the Shah family.

Well, the show has been running on small screens for more than 2 years now.

The story is constantly progressing with the introduction of new characters and several changes in the storyline.

However, this is one such show in recent times which has not witnessed a single leap.

The ardent viewers who follow Anupamaa since the beginning now want the makers to introduce a leap.

Preeti Singh says, "Anupamaa needs a leap now as its high time the story moves forward. The show is going in the same flow and leading to boredom."

Mehek Joshi says, "The leap will not only bring a drastic change in the story but also make the show even more interesting."

Priyanka Bakshi says, "Every show deserves a leap which brings new changes in the story, Anupamaa also needs one as a lot of change will be witnessed post leap."

Seema Gupte says, "The show's characters will get a new dimension once the show witnesses a leap and it is highly needed."

What are your thoughts on this? Do you want Anupamaa to witness a leap? Tell us in the comments.

