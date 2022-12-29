Audience Perspective! It's time Madalsa Sharma moved on and found better opportunities; here’s what the netizens have to say

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings. Rupali Ganguly plays the lead role while Gaurav Khanna plays the role of her husband Anuj.

Madalsa Sharma is currently portraying the role of Kavya in Star Plus’ Anupamaa, which is her television debut. She made her acting debut in the 2009 Telugu film Fitting master. She went on to do various south Indian films post that. Her maiden Bollywood film Angel, by choreographer Ganesh Acharya released in 2011 and she received a lot of praise for her performance. Later in 2014, her second Hindi film, Sooraj Barjatya Rajshri Productions' Samrat & Co. released.



Madalsa Sharma started off as a pretty strong grey-shade character but slowly and gradually began showing positive traits where she was even seen supporting Anupamaa, where initially she disliked her and created issues between her and Vanraj.

Netizens now feel that Madalsa is being sidelined in the current tracks and they want to see more of her, but makers haven’t done enough justice to her character. Here is what they had to say;



Preeta Sharma-I feel Madalsa is such a brilliant actress but the makers of Anupamaa haven’t made her use her full potential. They need to change the storyline in such a way that she is seen more.



Arjun Bokade- Madalsa is a fabulous talent who is being wasted at the moment in Anupamaa. It’s high time the actress must move on and get some better projects where she gets to use her full potential as an artist.



Pooja D’Mello- Why are the makers not giving Madalsa more screen time? She is such a brilliant actress and can get roles that do justice to her talent. She should really consider better opportunities for sure as we want to see more of her.



Ishwaq Khan- Madalsa needs more screen time and we want to see this super talented actress shine on screen. Everything about her is so gripping and refreshing. She must leave the current show and move on to greener pastures.

