AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Jay Soni aka Abhinav Sharma being missed by the fans in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, want him back in the show

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become everyone's favourite.

The show has been running on small screens for more than a decade.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has always been on the top position at the TRP charts.

The viewers have seen several leaps in the show and also many known faces playing extended cameos.

Well, Jay Soni's appearance in the show has Abhinav Sharma are managed to strike the right chord.

The actor's entry in the show happened a few months back and his track has recently come to an end.

Abhinav Sharma's exit from the show became the talk of the town. The viewers simply loved his character and are dearly missing him.

As Abhinav Sharma's character is shown dead in the show, it has broken the heart of several viewers who watched him on daily basis.

The ardent viewers want him back.

Sunita Hirlekar says, ''We want Abhinav Sharma's character back in the show. I truly miss him.''

Pankaja Thackrey says, ''I used to love the father-son bond of Abhinav and Abhir. I will miss seeing that in this show after Abhinav's death.''

Pinky Chaudhary says, ''Abhinav Sharma's story managed to touch everyone's heart. The show looks incomplete with his absence.''

Amrita Kaur says, ''Abhinav's character played by Jay Soni became a masterpiece, I wish he could come back and spread his charm once again.''

Sunanda Singh says, ''Jay Soni's performance so amazing. He just nailed Abhinav's character, I feel like seeing him in every scene.''

Well, the ardent viewers are all praises for Jay for his amazing performance.

The show's TRP and the story was next level with Jay's presence.

Akshara and Abhinav made for a really cute on-screen pair in the show.

Do you miss Jay Soni aka Abhinav in the show? Do you want him back? Tell us in the comments.

