Audience Perspective! Karan Wahi’s romance is winning hearts, here’s what the audiences have to say

Karan Wahi has made a major comeback with the Star Bharat show, Channa Mereya. Karan Wahi's is being praised for his performance and also Karan Wahi's pairing with Niyati Fatnani is being highly appreciated.

Karan Wahi

MUMBAI: Star Bharat has always been eager to offer its viewers something new, whether it's fiction or non-fiction shows, and the audience has always embraced the concept of these shows. Star Bharat has returned with a new fiction series and is now ramping up to entertain audiences with its new show ‘Channa Mereya’.

Karan Wahi has made a major comeback with the Star Bharat show, Channa Mereya. Karan Wahi is being praised for his performance and also Karan Wahi’s pairing with Niyati Fatnani is being highly appreciated.

The show is going well but now the viewers are loving the show a little more as they are loving Karan Wahi more than ever.

Some of the viewers have stated that they have started to like the show a little more now as they are getting to see the romance and intimacy that was missing in the show earlier.

According to them, they are finally getting to see some heart-touching lovey dovey moments.

However not everyone has the same opinion. Checkout what the audiences had to say.

Riddhi Jain:“Karan Wahi’s romantic side is really lovely and I would like to see more of it as he has always impressed me with his performances earlier. Remix is still my all-time favourite.”

Asha Choudhury: “Niyati Fatnani and Karan Wahi’s pairing is just perfect as they really look good together and the budding love between them is just amazing.”

Chahat Sharma: “Karan Wahi is really great with his performance but the romance and intimacy between Aditya and Ginni has just appeared out of nowhere. Yes the it looks good but doesn’t go with the current storyline”

Sheryl Fernandez: “Ginni was in conflict with Aditya and now she is suddenly getting closer to Aditya and it seems like the story is running in a little bit of rush”

Ashita Gupta:“ Niyati Fatnani is doing a fabulous job and she looks so good with Karan Wahi as he is just the cutest. Even the love track between them is exactly what I have been waiting for”

Well this is what the audiences had to say and it looks like there’s a reason why Karan Wahi is really loved so much.

According to the current storyline, Ginni and Aditya are trying to adjust in their newly married life.

