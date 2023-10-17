Audience Perspective: Kavya: Ek Jazba Ek Junoon is tackling very important societal issues of sexism and trauma in a very subtle way

Starring the immensely talented Sumbul Toqueer Khan as Kavya, this narrative follows the journey of an ambitious IAS officer determined to serve the nation and help the common man.
Kavya:

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s latest fiction offering ‘Kavya – Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon’ has already generated a niche for itself in the heart of viewers. The story brings alive the journey of Kavya (Sumbul Touqeer Khan) - an IAS Officer whose purpose is to serve the nation and do right by the common man.

Starring the immensely talented Sumbul Toqueer Khan as Kavya, this narrative follows the journey of an ambitious IAS officer determined to serve the nation and help the common man. Driven by her goal to be an IAS officer, Kavya is a strong female character who is unafraid to make tough choices and go beyond when put to the test. Mishkat Verma as the guy next door Adhiraj Pradhan and Anuj Sullere as the jilted ex-fiance, the show is fairly new on Television but has already been making its mark on TV.

EXCLUSIVE! Mishkat Verma sheds light on his character Adhiraj in Kavya - Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, shares his first impression about co-star Sumbul Touqeer Khan, reveals there was no need for the ice-breaking moment and much more

Fans of the show have connected with it for multiple reasons, a few of which we are going to list here, Sumbul as a IAS aspirant who wants to do good for the nation, also has a tackle alot of hurdles on her way to the top.

One of the most prominent themes is how she has tp deal with sexism at a fundamental level, she also fights the social issues of mental health, shame, and trauma, and that too with finese.

The show does a great job of not dragging storylines, they are not afraid to show Kavya as an emotional girl, but the way she deals with issues and especially her owm guru turning into a nemisis, the normal life struggle of women if there marriage does not work out, heartbreak and more.

She also deals with the stigmas of trauma and mental health. While there are certain things in the show that could use a tweak, it does a good job of capturing the essence of and deaking with societal issues like it promised but it is still early to say anything.

Ridhi Sharma, says “I like the balance of a supportive guy and then ex-fiance, no one is spacing out a whole gender but human beings”.

Neha Dalvi says, “I wish that sometimes the show would show her journey, instead of majorly focusing on the past, or give a better context”.

Shraddha Satpathy says, “I really love that she is always given challenges and she respectfully completes them, because most women have to deal with a weird kind of behavior at work and to see some sort of reality reflected on the show, it’s great”.

Arpita Rathod says, “This storytelling is really nice, I feel like it is very important for this kind of story to be shown to us, it gives a different perspective and i really like that she has a support system in Adhiraj”.

Nikita Raj, says, “There are both pros and cons to the show, but the pros outweigh the cons, the show can get a bit heavy sometimes, but the comic relief is much better, and the light moments between Adi and Kavya is also very important”.

What are your thoughts on the show? Tell us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

Kavya: Oh No! Giriraj and Jaideep against Kavya

